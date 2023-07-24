Oasis Fertility celebrates World IVF Day

Even as we celebrate the 45th birthday of Louise Brown, the first IVF baby, couples are still uncomfortable talking about their infertility as they are worried about stigmatization. Many innovations have improved the success rate and safety of IVF treatments. But not many are aware of the several possibilities in assisted reproductive technology that can help fertility-challenged couples overcome infertility.



Oasis Fertility, one of the leading fertility chains in India celebrated World IVF Day. Dr Durga G Rao, Co-founder & Medical Director, Oasis Fertility, Dr Krishna Chaitanya, Scientific Head & Clinical Embryologist, Oasis Fertility, and Sudhaker Jadhav, Chief Operating Officer, Oasis Fertility graced the occasion and unveiled Ask Oasis Fertility, an AI-powered interactive chatbot for fertility challenged couples.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Durga G Rao, Co-founder & Medical Director, Oasis Fertility, stated, “On this wonderful occasion, I would like to congratulate all fertility specialists, embryologists, and gynecologists who have helped thousands of couples achieve parenthood through IVF. Many advancements have reduced the risk and improved the success rates of IVF. Drug Free IVF, a new and advanced treatment is a boon to many women who prefer a less intensive and economical IVF. It is an irony that even after 45 years after the first IVF baby, people still have apprehensions about IVF.

Women need to listen to their ticking biological clock as fertility tends to reduce after a woman hits her 30s. If you plan to postpone childbearing, opt for social freezing that allows you to preserve your fertility potential and attain parenthood at your convenience”.

Dr Krishna Chaitanya, Scientific Head & Clinical Embryologist, Oasis Fertility, stated, “Very glad to see several innovations in the last 45 years that have made it possible to have biological children in case of men with low or zero sperm count who would otherwise need donor treatments. Men need to have a healthy lifestyle that is necessary to boost their fertility. Another point I wish to emphasize is that IVF babies are just like babies born out of natural conception. Infertility has to be discussed with a fertility specialist, only then the right intervention can help couples overcome infertility”.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhaker Jadhav, Chief Operating Officer, Oasis Fertility, stated, “We have always come up with new technologies to improve our processes, patient outcomes and ensure the patient is able to take well-informed decisions. Ask Oasis Fertility is an AI-powered knowledge platform that would serve as an Encyclopedia for infertility-related information. Knowledge is the key and we understand the difficulty of fertility-challenged couples as they don’t have a proper channel through which they can know A to Z of infertility. We hope this user-friendly interactive chatbot will be much useful for couples and help them in their parenthood journey.”