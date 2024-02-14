Live
On Valentines Day Shweta and Chaitnya share their aww-dorable love story, leaving hearts fluttering!
In a world moving at a rapid pace, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Chaitnya Sharma's love story, filled with butterflies, heart-flutters, and adorable moments, serves as a reminder that pyaar toh main hai guys!
The couple, known for their relatable posts on social media, graced the Spoken Festival together, making the audiences blush with their cute love story.
Shweta and Chaitnya shared their dreamy love story with the audience. Shweta added, while hugging Chaitnya, If a hug is for somebody that you are crushing on, then it lasts longer and will always end in a slow motion with pet mein gudgud pro max, while talking about their first kiss. Shweta further affirmed how life was a connection of the decisions we make while Chaitnya affirmed how every boy dreams of having a beautiful co-passenger while flying, which is how he met Shweta! More importantly, the two ended the session with a sweet kiss affirming that love was definitely in the air!
Shweta and Chaitnya's social media updates have always been widely appreciated due to their high relatability quotient, teaching us how beautiful it is to fall in love with the same person, everyday, and how, even more beautiful it is to share their love story in front of the entire world! With their recent outing together, the cutesy couple has left us all drooling and craving for a love like theirs!