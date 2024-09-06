Onam 2024: Date, History, Significance, Rituals, and Thiruvonam Celebrations in Kerala

Onam, a grand festival in Kerala, also referred to as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, is celebrated with immense fervour. This 10-day harvest festival signifies the return of the legendary King Mahabali according to popular folklore. Each day of the festival holds a unique meaning, starting with Atham and culminating in Thiruvonam, the most important day. As Onam 2024 approaches, here’s everything you need to know about this vibrant festival.

When is Onam 2024?

In 2024, Onam begins on September 5 and concludes on September 15. According to the Drik Panchang, the Thiruvonam Nakshatra will start at 8:32 PM on September 14 and will end at 6:49 PM on September 15.

Key dates:

• Onam Begins: September 5

• Thiruvonam: September 15

• Thiruvonam Nakshatra: Begins at 08:32 PM on September 14 and ends at 06:49 PM on September 15

Onam 2024 Calendar

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the Onam 2024 festivities:

• September 5: Atham – The first day of Onam (Atthachamayam, AthapooPookalam)

• September 6: Atham continues

• September 7: Chithira

• September 8: Chothi

• September 9: Vishakham

• September 10: Anizham – Vallam Kali (Boat race)

• September 11: Thrikketta

• September 12: Moolam – Onam Sadya, Puli Kali, Kaikotti Kali

• September 13: Pooradam – Onathappan

• September 14: Uthradom – First Onam, Uthradappachil

• September 15: Thiruvonam – Second Onam (Grand celebrations)

• September 16: Avittam – Third Onam, Thrissur Pulikali

• September 17: Chathayam – Fourth Onam

Significance of Onam Festival

Onam is deeply significant for the people of Kerala. The festival is celebrated in the month of Chingam in the Malayalam Solar Calendar, which coincides with the appearance of the Thiruvonam (Shravana) Nakshatra. Onam is believed to mark the annual return of King Mahabali, a beloved ruler who is said to visit his people during the festival. Onam also commemorates the Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu, who played a role in Mahabali's story.

History of Onam

According to Hindu mythology, King Mahabali was a powerful ruler who defeated the gods and established his reign. His popularity and strength alarmed the gods, prompting them to seek Lord Vishnu’s intervention. Vishnu, in the form of the dwarf Brahmin Vamana, tricked Mahabali into surrendering his kingdom. Despite being sent to the netherworld, Mahabali was granted the boon of returning to Kerala once a year to visit his people. This annual visit is celebrated as Onam.

Rituals and Traditions of Onam

Onam is marked by vibrant and colourful rituals. Homes are adorned with Pookalam, intricate floral carpets that symbolize prosperity. One of the highlights of the festival is the Onam Sadya, a traditional feast featuring a variety of dishes served on banana leaves, with the meal culminating in the sweet treat, payasam.

People wear new clothes, known as Onakkodi, during the festival. Men typically don Mundu, and women dress in elegant Kasavu sarees. Children and youth also participate in the festival by wearing traditional attire such as Pattu Pavada. The festivities include traditional games, boat races (Vallam Kali), and cultural performances like Kaikottikali and Pulikali.

Wishes for Onam 2024

Here are some heartfelt wishes to share during Onam 2024:

• "May the spirit of Onam fill your heart with joy and prosperity. Wishing you a blessed Onam!"

• "As King Mahabali returns, may your home be filled with love, happiness, and abundance."

• "May this Onam be as colorful as a Pookalam and as fulfilling as the Onasadya. Happy Onam!"

• "May Lord Vamana bless you with success, good health, and plenty of happiness this Onam."

Wishing everyone a joyful and prosperous Onam, full of celebrations and cherished moments with loved ones!