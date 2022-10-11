Business owners don't simply run their business – they live it. They are social and economic backbones of our communities, creating jobs and serving as role models with their „can do" attitude. Own Businesses make our daily lives more vibrant because they are happy making others happy. With their ideas and ideals, they bring new services, offers, light or even perspectives to our neighborhoods.

Own Business Day is dedicated to all independent business owners in the world to celebrate and pay tribute to them by promoting and giving them extra awareness. Every business owner from all kind of branches is invited to participate in Own Business Day.