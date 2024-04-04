Papmochani Ekadashi 2024: Date, puja rituals, vrat katha and significance

Papmochani Ekadashi, a revered Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu, falls on the Ekadashi Tithi (eleventh day) of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase) in the month of Chaitra. In 2024, it will be observed on Friday, April 5.

The timings for the occasion are as follows:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 04:14 PM, April 4, 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 01:28 PM, April 5, 2024

Parana Time: 05:36 AM to 08:05 AM, April 6, 2024

Dwadashi End Moment: 10:19 AM, April 6, 2024

Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat Katha

The significance of Papmochani Ekadashi is outlined in the Bhavishyottara Purana, where Lord Krishna enlightens King Yudhishthira about its importance. According to the legend, Sage Medhavi, a devout follower of Lord Shiva, resided in the Chaitraratha forest, practicing intense meditation. Despite attempts by the apsara Manjughosa to seduce him, Sage Medhavi remained steadfast due to his unwavering devotion and purity of mind.

However, Manjughosa's seductive songs attracted the attention of Lord Kamdev, who disrupted Medhavi's meditation using his magical bow. Consequently, Sage Medhavi lost his purity of mind and eventually married Manjughosa. However, Manjughosa soon abandoned him, leaving him feeling deceived. In retaliation, Sage Medhavi cursed her to become an ugly witch.

Seeking redemption, Manjughosa observed Papmochani Ekadashi fast, as advised by Sage Chyavana, Medhavi's father. Sage Chyavana assured Medhavi that observing the fast would absolve him of sins. Both Sage Medhavi and Manjughosa observed the fast and were redeemed of their sins, purifying themselves.

Significance of Papmochani Ekadashi

Papmochani Ekadashi, also known as the sin-removing Ekadashi, holds profound religious significance among Hindus. Devotees observe this fast to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu and cleanse themselves of past sins, whether deliberate or unintentional. This Ekadashi, falling on the 11th day of both Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha, is particularly important for individuals seeking redemption from their past wrongdoings. Through prayers and fasting on this auspicious day, devotees aim to purify their souls and accumulate spiritual merit.

Papmochani Ekadashi Puja Rituals

Morning Rituals: Start the day by waking up early and taking a bath before commencing puja rituals.

Cleaning: Ensure thorough cleaning of the house, especially the puja room.

Altar Preparation: Place an idol of Lord Vishnu on the altar along with a Shree Yantra symbolizing Goddess Lakshmi.

Invocation: Light a diya with desi ghee and apply tilak as a mark of respect.

Offerings: Offer a garland of yellow flowers and Tulsi Dal.

Recitation: Recite the Vrat Katha and chant mantras dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Evening Rituals: Offer bhog prasad and perform aarti of Lord Vishnu.

Fasting Guidelines: For those unable to observe strict fasts, consume dairy products and sattvik foods like kuttu poori and aaloo ki sabzi, prepared with rock salt.

By following these rituals with devotion, devotees honour Lord Vishnu and seek redemption on the sacred occasion of Papmochani Ekadashi.