Parivartini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, and Significance

Amidst the vibrant celebration of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, another significant occasion in the Hindu calendar is observed—Parivartini Ekadashi, also known as Jaljhulani Ekadashi. This Ekadashi, which falls during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapad month, is dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his Vamana avatar and also honours Lord Ganesha. Devotees believe that observing the fast on this day can help cleanse past sins and bring blessings from both Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Parivartini Ekadashi 2024: Date and Time

There is some uncertainty regarding the exact date of Parivartini Ekadashi in 2024, as the fast is believed to fall either on September 13 or 14. However, according to the Vedic calendar, the Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapad month begins at 10:25 AM on September 13 and ends at 8:45 AM on September 14. As per tradition, Hindu fasts and festivals are determined by Udaya Tithi (the date of sunrise), and therefore, the fast for Parivartini Ekadashi will be observed on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Rituals and Prohibitions for Parivartini Ekadashi

One of the key rituals of Parivartini Ekadashi involves fasting, which is believed to grant devotees peace, happiness, and prosperity. It is also said to offer protection from diseases, fears, and other adversities. To honor Lord Vishnu and achieve spiritual merit, devotees recite the Vishnu Sahasranama and perform acts of charity and donations on this auspicious day.

According to traditional beliefs, eating rice on any Ekadashi is prohibited. Additionally, performing rituals or worship during Rahukaal is avoided as this time is considered inauspicious. On Parivartini Ekadashi, the Rahukaal time will be from 1:50 PM to 3:25 PM.

Significance of Parivartini Ekadashi

The significance of Parivartini Ekadashi is described in ancient texts, including the Mahabharata, where Lord Krishna explains the importance of this fast to Yudhishthir. Those who fast on this day and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu are believed to be freed from their sins and granted liberation.

The story of Parivartini Ekadashi is rooted in the Treta Yuga and centers on King Bali, a devout follower of Lord Vishnu. King Bali, through his intense penance, gained immense power and ruled over the Triloks, including Devlok, the realm of Lord Indra. Concerned about Bali’s growing influence, the gods prayed to Lord Vishnu for help.

In response, Lord Vishnu assumed the form of a Vamana (dwarf) and approached King Bali, asking for a small piece of land as a donation. Unaware of the deity's true identity, King Bali agreed. Lord Vishnu then transformed into a giant, placing one foot on the earth and the other on heaven. Realizing his mistake, King Bali offered his head to the Lord as a gesture of surrender. Vishnu placed his foot on Bali’s head, sending him to Paatal Lok (the underworld). However, moved by the prayers of King Bali’s wife, Vindhyavli, Lord Vishnu blessed her and decreed that those who observe Parivartini Ekadashi and listen to the story of King Bali would attain salvation.

Parivartini Ekadashi holds immense significance for devotees of Lord Vishnu. By observing the fast and engaging in rituals, they seek divine blessings and the removal of obstacles from their lives. This day is not only a time for spiritual reflection but also a celebration of the virtues of devotion, surrender, and charity.

