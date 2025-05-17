Parul Gulati Makes Cannes Debut in a Daring Braided-Hair Dress Honouring Her Brand

Entrepreneur and actress Parul Gulati made a striking debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival by wearing an unconventional outfit that paid tribute to her hair extension business, Nish Hair.

A Dress Made of Braids: Concept and Creation

Attending the screening of Eddington on May 16, Gulati stepped onto the red carpet in a custom-designed strapless dress crafted entirely from black hair braids. The concept, envisioned by Gulati herself, was brought to life by stylist Mohit Rai and designer Riddhi Bansal.

The outfit featured:

A sweetheart neckline

A body-hugging silhouette

An asymmetrical hemline

Cascading braided fringes towards the bottom

The creation process took over a month and involved 12 skilled artisans dedicated to crafting every detail.

A Tribute to Nish Hair

The eccentric outfit is a creative homage to Nish Hair, Gulati’s successful brand known for offering 100% human hair wigs, toppers, and clip-in extensions. By incorporating hair directly into her dress, she elevated her product into a piece of art and identity.

Styling Choices: Letting the Dress Shine

To maintain focus on the bold outfit, Gulati kept her look simple and elegant:

Hair styled in a sleek bun

No necklace to distract from the neckline

Statement earrings and minimal makeup

Manifesting the Cannes Dream

In a conversation with India Today before the event, the Haq Se actress shared her approach to the big moment. "I didn’t want to feel pressured," she said. "I wanted something that’s unapologetically me. When people see this look, they should think, ‘Only Parul could wear that.’"

She also confirmed her intent to showcase extensions from her brand as part of the ensemble.

Hair-Inspired Couture on the Rise

Parul’s look joins a broader trend in fashion, where braided hair elements are gaining popularity. From Schiaparelli’s braided hair necktie to celebrity red carpet moments, the fusion of hair and high fashion is clearly having a moment.

Parul Gulati’s Cannes debut wasn’t just a fashion moment—it was a personal and entrepreneurial statement, showcasing how individuality and brand identity can merge into a red-carpet triumph.