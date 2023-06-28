YFLO (Young FICCI Ladies Organisation) Hyderabad Chapter to organise “Passion to Profession”, an interactive session on 30th June with a few influencers from various fields.

The impressive roster of speakers includes:



1) Mitali Patel, CoFounder, House of Misu



2) Miss Malini Agarwal, Founder & Creative Director of MissMalini Entertainment, Co-Founder of Good Creator Co.

3) Rij Eappen, Co-Founder & COO of revolutionary fintech startup, WYLD

Mitali Sagar Patel Co-founder at House of MISU has created a niche in the Fashion, Lifestyle & Travel Industry as an Influencer & Content Creator. She along with her friend Summiyya Patani started MISU Fashion Consultants to fill the gap in fashion and styling. Now they are the top voices in fashion and beauty. Today she is the country’s most popular influencer. Mitali is one of the top 5 Mom Influencers on Instagram last year.



Malini Agarwal is the Founder of MissMalini Entertainment, a leading digital entertainment network that creates high-value, multi-platform content geared towards India's Internet Generation. Malini pioneered Indian lifestyle blogging with MissMalini.com, today’s go-to digital destination for all things Bollywood, Fashion and Lifestyle. She has a social media reach of over 6 million direct followers. She is considered one of India’s leading digital influencers and a leading authority on digital brand building. Named as India’s most famous blogger by The Huffington Post and Forbes, Malini has been featured in various international titles including BBC World (UK), Reuters, CNN (USA), DW (Germany), TV5(France) and The Globe & Mail (Canada).



Malini Agarwal previously played the roles of professional backup dancer, emcee, RJ (radio jockey), and head of digital content at MTV and Channel [v]



Rij Eappen, Co-Founder & COO - WYLD is a Luxury lifestyle influencer. He is a Founding Team member at WYLD - Building India's First Social Currency Payment Card.



Luxury and men's lifestyle digital content creator. WYLD is India’s first social currency payment card powered by VISA where you can monetise your social network. You can use the WYLD card for all your online and offline purchases just like any other credit/ debit card. The startup is considered a major disruptor in this space. The platform allows all active social media users to become brand evangelists, and monetise their network, which is a game-changer for brands and users.



This unique event will take place at The Park, Somajiguda in Hyderabad, and is set to ignite inspiration, foster collaboration, and drive positive impact, disclosed Arthi Shah, Chairperson of YFLO Hyderabad in a press note issued in the city today.



Influencers are often perceived as role models and trendsetters, particularly among young people. They are often seen as the embodiment of success, popularity, and beauty. They are digital entrepreneurs. These three guests whom we have invited will have an instant connection with our members, Arthi said.



Influencer marketing is very big. It has now emerged as an industry. The Influencer Marketing industry in India is expected to reach Rs 2,200 crore by the year 2025. 61.2% of all brands recognize the power of influencer marketing. That is the power of influencer marketing.



In a world that is constantly evolving, influencer marketing is becoming increasingly popular among businesses these days. With the power to influence millions of people through their online platforms, influencers have become catalysts for change in today's digital landscape, added Arthi Shah.



The “Passion to Profession” event aims to bring together some of the most dynamic and visionary content creators from diverse backgrounds for thought-provoking discussions, networking opportunities, and idea sharing, she said.



Over 150 YFLO members are expected to attend to listen to these digital trendsetters who have made a significant impact in their respective fields, Arthi Shah shared, in a press note issued in the city today



These thought leaders and trailblazers, Arthi adds will share their personal journeys, insights, and strategies for success, while highlighting the importance of leveraging influence for positive change.