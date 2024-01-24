Paush Purnima 2024: Date, rituals, puja muhurat, significance and more

Paush Purnima holds special significance in the Hindu calendar, marked by rituals and prayers dedicated to both the Sun and Moon Gods. Falling in the month of Paush, which is dedicated to Lord Surya, this auspicious day also ushers in the month of Magha, known for its spiritual significance and rejuvenation practices. During this month, specific observances such as Paush Amavasya and Banada Ashtami take place.

As per Hindu texts, Paush Purnima is the day when moon rays grace the earth, emphasizing the worship of the Sun. Following this day, the Magha month commences in the Hindu lunar calendar.

According to drikpanchang, the Magha month is a time when devotees partake in early morning baths in the holy Ganga or Yamuna for an entire month. Additionally, this period is dedicated to acts of charity, believed to bring success, prosperity, and happiness to those who engage in giving to the less fortunate. The combination of daily baths, charity, fasting, and worship is thought to pave the way for spiritual liberation, or moksha.

Paush Purnima for the year 2024 is slated for January 25th. The day holds specific rituals that devotees observe to seek divine blessings:

1. Holy Dip: A sacred dip at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi or Triveni Sangam at Prayag is considered auspicious on Paush Purnima.

2. Fasting: Devotees observe a day-long fast, beginning the day with an early morning bath. Before the holy dip, a sankalp (vow) is taken.

3. Lord Surya Prayers: After the ritual bath, prayers are offered to Lord Surya, and an arghya (offering) is presented.

4. Charity: Acts of charity for the poor and needy follow, involving donations of food, clothes, sesame seeds, jaggery, blankets, and woollen clothes.

Shubh Muhurat for Paush Purnima 2024:

• Purnima Tithi begins: 9:49 pm on January 24, 2024

• Purnima Tithi ends: 11:23 pm on January 25, 2024

In the state of Odisha, Paush Purnima is also known as Puspuni. Devotees of Lord Krishna organize the Pushpabhishek Yatra and conduct Bhagvad Gita path on this day. Additionally, hawan and puja are performed to express gratitude to Lord Vishnu, Lord Sun, and Moon.

Paush Purnima stands as a sacred occasion for spiritual reflection, acts of generosity, and devotion to the divine entities, fostering a sense of joy and auspiciousness among its celebrants.