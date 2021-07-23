Peanut butter and chocolate have been an undeniably necessary combination since each met the other. Whether you're drooling over Reese's Peanut Butter Cups or nomming down on delicious peanut butter and chocolate ice cream, these two things together will make your mouth happy. Peanut Butter and Chocolate Day reminds us just how amazing these are, and that every day with them in it is a little better.



Peanut Butter And Chocolate Day celebrates the coming together of a humble legume ground into a creamy delicious paste and a tree nut with delusions of grandeur. Ok, so maybe chocolate isn't actually experiencing delusions, it is in fact pretty amazing. Peanut Butter has been with us since the time of the Aztecs, where it was unexpectedly used as a sort of toothache remedy, while chocolate was used as an offering to the gods and a drink of royalty.

While we can't speculate about when these two substances first came together, we know that it was a fortuitous day for sweet lovers everywhere. Today you can find peanut butter and chocolate in almost every conceivable combination, and in not one instance has the mixing of the two ever lead to a moment of culinary regret. Peanut Butter and Chocolate Cupcakes are amazing, as are peanut butter cookies with a drizzle of chocolate over the top. Peanut Butter And Chocolate Day encourages you to use your imagination and combine them in any way you can think of!