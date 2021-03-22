Peepal Tree: 10 Amazing Medicinal Benefits

As per Ayurveda, every part of Peepal tree can help treat numerous health problems and ailments. It has the potential to cure nearing to 50 disorders, such as diarrhea, gastric troubles and epilepsy.

Peepal tree leaves contain Asteriod, Mennos Phenolic, Glucose, when it comes to its bark; they are rich in Vitamin K. Phaetosteroline and tainen. All the above ingredients make this tree an exceptional Medicinal tree.

1. Treats Persistent Skin Itching

When you start eating soft leaves of Peepal tree, your itching as well as other skin diseases will get cured. You can also prepare about 40ml tea using this leaves, this is also very effective for varied skin diseases.

2. Cures Poor Appetite

All those who desire to improve their appetite; they can consume ripe fruits of Peepal. You must try to pluck fruits that are purple in color; these fruits will help trigger digestive juices and help improve appetite.

3. Heals toothache

Take a bowl of water, in that mix equal quantities of the barks of Peepal tree and Banyan tree and bring it to boil. Daily in the morning, before brushing your teeth, make it point to rinse your mouth with this water, you will find instant relief and this will help keep varied tooth diseases at bay.

4. Repairs, Dry Cracked Heels

When you apply Peepal leaf extracts or its milk you will notice your Dry Cracked heels get healed. You can also apply it on your hand, if it is dry and cracked, it will heal them.

5. Purifies Blood

One must try to get rid of toxins and also ensure impurities in the body are flushed out, so that one can maintain good physical wellbeing and have glow within. You can start having tonic made from Peepal tree seeds mixed with equal amount of honey. This would help purify your blood and beat anemia.

6. Cures Ear Infection

Take some Peepal leaves, wash them and pat dry. The next step, heat those leaves on Tawa and make sure that you do not burn those leaves. These leaves after some time will ooze juice, extract the juice drop 2-3 drops in the ear, with the help cotton wool. You will find instant relief from ear pain.

7. Boosts Cardiac Health

All those who desire to boost their cardiac health; you can follow this simple step. Take handful of Peepal leaves and boil it in water and let it cool, do not touch, leave it overnight. Next day morning strain it and sip the decoction in the morning. If you have serious heart problems, get in touch with the Doctor and follow the guidelines stated by them.

8. Diarrhea with Blood

Diarrhea may also cause severe dehydration as well as fatigue. Take few soft stems of Peepal from Peepal branch, grind them and make a smooth paste. Next, take some coriander seeds, add crystal sugar too. All of these must be in equal quantity, mix them well and take around 3-4 grams daily twice or thrice, it will help improve your condition.

9. Arrests Nasal Bleeding

To Arrest Nasal bleeding, you can put one to two drops of Peepal leaf juice in both nostrils to stop immediately. However, if you find the problem persists, you can see a doctor immediately, as this could be sign of hemorrhage.

10. Improves Lung Power

Peepal Tree emits about 2400 Kgs of oxygen in a single day and if you spend time under the tree during the crack of dawn, numerous lung related ailments which include Asthma can be miraculously treated.