Plate Decoration Ideas for your Engagement and Wedding

Previously Indian wedding and engagement ceremonies were celebrated in a grand manner but now people looking for extravagance, an Indian big fat wedding is something similar to an Indian movie, larger than life.



If you notice, it is not about the number have increased who are attending the function, but the scale of celebration, décor and the ceremony in general.

One such change is the inclusion of the engagement ceremony plate, which hold the rings of the bride and the groom. While the earlier, this was just a regular plate having a miniature statue of a God and the rings on it. The plate now has got multiple decorations on it with flowers and stands, using varied materials.

If you are looking to create an engagement ring plate for the wedding at your family, we have come up with a guide in order to help you with few plate decoration ideas for the engagement.

Since this one, it is Do it yourself, it need not be difficult so that it can be something that you can ace. Firstly, let us look at the things, you require to incorporate the given plate decoration ideas for engagement.

Since, you are creating an engagement ring plate from the scratch, you would require all the basic arts as well as crafts stuff such as hardboards, thermacol, Fevicol, scissors, a lot of flowers to decorate and so on. The following are the essentials you require for the plate decoration ideas for the engagement in the right manner.

1. Thermacol

2. Hardboard

3. Ply pieces

4. Flowers (artificial or Natural)

5. Scissors

6. Velvet clot

7. Pins

8. Paint and brush

9. Metallic frames and rings

10. Beads and other decorative items.

Now, that we know, what must create an engagement ceremonial plate, let us dive into few great plate decoration ideas for engagement that you can try.

In this design, you would require a piece of strong hardboard, which can be used as a base and a frame to hold it together, the major idea is to create pedestal on top of this base where the ring cases shall be kept. For what, you can use another photo frame, which is smaller in size.

Create a base using the pieces of ply and place the frame on the top of it. Fix everything using an strong adhesive. Once you are done with basic structure, paint it golden. Place the flowers you wish around the two bases.

Now comes the background of this plate with the initials of the bride and groom placed in two rings, each with the crowns of the king as well as queen respectively. You can cut it out of hardboard and then paint it with golden color as well. This whole package would look incredible when done, making it one of the plate decoration ideas for your engagement.

Simple

If you are looking for simpler plate decoration ideas for the engagement, then you can use a highly reflective plate and then work on it create an engagement ceremony plate. Place some white or silver beads in a circle at the border of the plate and then stick big rose flowers inside it. Place the beads again to form another concentric circle. Use the decorative ribbon to stick to one end and a few red stones at the centre. You can pace the box of rings at the centre and you are done.