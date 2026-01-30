Pop sensation Ariana Grande reflects on 15 years of non-stop stardom

Global pop icon and singer-actress Ariana Grande has opened up about the intense pace of her career, admitting that slowing down and finding balance may be the healthiest move forward. Having enjoyed immense success across music and cinema, Grande acknowledged that she has rarely taken meaningful breaks since rising to fame.

Speaking candidly, the Grammy-winning artist said she is not accustomed to pausing her work, but realised the value of stepping back while filming Wicked.

“I grew so much from taking space from music while I was filming Wicked,” she shared, adding that her professional life has been “pretty non-stop” for nearly 15 years.

In an interview with Vogue Japan, the Wicked: For Good actress explained that balance is now her primary goal. Grande noted that the next phase of her life and career will look very different from the last decade and a half, with a stronger emphasis on personal growth and well-being rather than constant output.

Reflecting on her experience portraying Glinda in the two Wicked films, Grande said she fully immersed herself in the role.

She revealed that she spent considerable time exploring the character’s emotional layers, including Glinda’s insecurities shaped by her relationships with Elphaba and Fiyero. According to Grande, these subtle, internal conflicts helped her understand Glinda as a high-functioning yet deeply performative personality.

The singer also spoke about the blurred lines between performance and reality, noting that artists often switch between personas and vulnerability, which audiences may not always distinguish.

Grande further shared her close bond with co-star Cynthia Erivo, describing their collaboration as a true sisterhood. Despite having different creative processes, the two supported each other throughout the demanding shoot. Calling Wicked the most gratifying work of her life, Grande said she would gladly relive the entire experience again, highlighting how meaningful the journey was both professionally and personally.