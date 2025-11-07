Live
Producer Rajesh Danda issues public apology to media after controversial remarks at ‘K Ramp’ success meet
Producer Rajesh Danda has publicly apologized following backlash over his comments made during the K Ramp success meet. His remarks, which many deemed offensive toward a media outlet, drew strong criticism from the South India Digital Publishers Association (SIDPA). In a video released after the incident, Danda admitted that his words were inappropriate and expressed sincere regret for the language he used.
He apologized to the media fraternity, clarifying that he never intended to disrespect anyone. The producer explained that emotions ran high during the celebration and that his statements were made in frustration, not malice. Danda further emphasized his deep respect for journalists and the media, acknowledging their crucial role in supporting the film industry. “I realize my words were wrong and hurtful. I have immense respect for the media, and I apologize for my comments,” he said.
Industry members have welcomed his apology, calling it a responsible step toward resolving the controversy. While the incident had already gained wide attention, Danda’s gesture is being viewed as a sincere effort to mend ties and restore mutual respect between filmmakers and media professionals