Queen Elizabeth II Demise: Inspiring Quotes That Take Forward Royal Legacy…

It is all known that Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8th September, 2022 fighting with old-age health issues. She breathed her last at the age of 96 and from the past one year she is facing health issues. The Royal family issued an official statement regarding the sudden demise of the Queen on their Twitter page.



Along with sharing the pic of Queen Elizabeth, they also wrote, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

They also shared a few throwback pics of King and Queen… Along with it, they also dropped a long note, ""𝑊𝑒 𝑚𝑢𝑠𝑡 𝑔𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑛𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑙𝑒𝑠𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑤ℎ𝑜𝑙𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑜𝑢𝑟𝑠𝑒𝑙𝑣𝑒𝑠. 𝑇ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝑖𝑠 𝑎 𝑚𝑜𝑡𝑡𝑜 𝑤ℎ𝑖𝑐ℎ ℎ𝑎𝑠 𝑏𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝑏𝑜𝑟𝑛𝑒 𝑏𝑦 𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑦 𝑜𝑓 𝑚𝑦 𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑟𝑠 - 𝑎 𝑛𝑜𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑚𝑜𝑡𝑡𝑜, '𝐼 𝑠𝑒𝑟𝑣𝑒'. 𝑇ℎ𝑜𝑠𝑒 𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑑𝑠 𝑤𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝑎𝑛 𝑖ns𝑝𝑖𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑡𝑜 𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑦 𝑏𝑦𝑔𝑜𝑛𝑒 ℎ𝑒𝑖𝑟𝑠 𝑡𝑜 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑇ℎ𝑟𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦 𝑚𝑎𝑑𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑖𝑟 𝑘𝑛𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡𝑙𝑦 𝑑𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛."

The Queen spoke these words as Princess Elizabeth on her 21st birthday, knowing that one day she would succeed her father King George VI as Monarch. Her commitment to a life of service became a guiding principle throughout her reign and was illustrated in the sheer volume of work which she undertook as Queen - from her early Commonwealth tours which lasted for several months at a time, to the many official engagements which she attended well into her final years.

In a letter written by King George VI to Princess Elizabeth shortly after her wedding, King George VI wrote of his confidence in her commitment to her Royal duties, saying, "I have watched you grow up all these years, with pride … and I can, I know, always count on you, and now Philip, to help in our work."

In turn, The Queen said of her own son The Prince of Wales - now The King, "For Prince Philip and me, there can be no greater pleasure or comfort than to know that into his care are safely-entrusted the guiding principles of public service and duty to others."

His Majesty The King has spent his working life serving the public through his patronages, with a particular focus on environmental causes and young people. His many duties in support of The Queen have included representing Her Majesty and the UK overseas, attending events including State Visits to the UK, the State Opening of Parliament and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings.

Well, let us also take a look at the best quotes of Queen Elizabeth II that take forward her legacy…

1. "Everyone is our neighbor, no matter what race, creed, or color."

2. "Perhaps we make too much of what is wrong and too little of what is right. The trouble with gloom is that it feeds upon itself and depression causes more depression."

3. "The birth of a baby brings great happiness — but then the business of growing up begins."

4. "People are touched by events which have their roots far across the world."

5. "Sport has a wonderful way of bringing together people and nations."

6. "When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future."

7. "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know," the Queen said of her husband, Prince Phillip.

8. "It is through this lens of history that we should view the conflicts of today, and so give us hope for tomorrow."

9. "Grief is the price we pay for love."

10. "Although we are capable of great acts of kindness, history teaches us that we sometimes need saving from ourselves–from our recklessness or our greed."

11. "In times of doubt and anxiety the attitudes people show in their daily lives, in their homes, and in their work, are of supreme importance."

12. "She was an exceptional and gifted human being. In good times and bad, she never lost her capacity to smile and laugh, nor to inspire others with her warmth and kindness," the Queen said after Princess Diana's death in 1997. "I admired and respected her — for her energy and commitment to others, and especially for her devotion to her two boys."

13. "We may hold different points of view but it is in times of stress and difficulty that we most need to remember that we have much more in common than there is dividing us."

14. "Each day is a new beginning, I know that the only way to live my life is to try to do what is right, to take the long view, to give my best in all that the day brings, and to put my trust in God."

15. "Over the years, those who have seemed to me to be the happiest, contented, and fulfilled have always been the people who have lived the most outgoing and unselfish lives."

16. "Our modern world places such heavy demands on our time and attention that the need to remember our responsibilities to others is greater than ever."

17. "While we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

18. "I believe that young or old, we have as much to look forward to with confidence and hope as we have to look back on with pride."

19. "When peace comes, remember it will be for us, the children of today, to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place."

20. "We all need to get the balance right between action and reflection. With so many distractions, it is easy to forget to pause and take stock."

21. "The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference."

22. "I can never wear beige because nobody will know who I am."

23. "With age does come experience and that can be a virtue if it is sensibly used."

24. "I know of no single formula for success. But over the years I have observed that some attributes of leadership are universal and are often about finding ways of encouraging people to combine their efforts, their talents, their insights, their enthusiasm, and their inspiration to work together."

25. "It's worth remembering that it is often the small steps, not the giant leaps, that bring about the most lasting change."

Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth II…