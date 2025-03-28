Raashi Khanna flaunts post-workout glow

Tollywood star Raashi Khanna set fitness goals yet again by sharing a post-workout selfie with her gym coach, Kuldip Sethi. The actress, known for her dedication to staying in top shape, looked effortlessly stunning in a brown bralette, gym pants, and sporty sneakers after an intense training session.

Adding a playful touch to her post, Raashi captioned the photo, “Proof I survived the session without crying and felt cute enough to take selfies! @kuldepsethi”, showcasing her fun and determined spirit. On the professional front, Raashi is gearing up for her next film, Telusu Kada, where she will be seen alongside Siddhu Jonnalagadda.

With her fitness game on point and exciting projects ahead, the actress continues to inspire both on and off the screen.