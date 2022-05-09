Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2022: Motivational Quotes by the Great Poet

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of the great poet, who has ahead of his time, he was also author, painter, philosopher and short story writer.



He had made a lasting impression on the landscape of Bengali literature in the nation, he was the first non-European to achieve the Nobel Prize in Literature in the year 1913 for his exceptional work, Gitanjali.

Tagore Was born on May 7th 1860 and not only had major role to play in literature but was also played an significant part of the Indian Freedom movement by instilling feeling of nationalism through his poems. In the year, 1915, he was awarded the knighthood by the British King George V, which he later renounced in the year in the year 1919, to protest against the jallianwalla bagh massacre.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is widely addressed at Ponchishe Boishakh, since it falls on the 25th day of the Bengali month Boishakh.

Below you can find motivational Quotes by the Great Poet.

1. "You can't cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the sea."

2. "Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm but to add color to my sunset sky."

3. "Everything comes to us that belongs to us if we create the capacity to receive it."

4. "Don't limit the child to your own learning, for he was born in another time."

5. "If I can't make it through one door, I'll go through another door- or I'll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present."

6. The one who plants trees, knowing that he will never sit in their shade, has at least started to understand the meaning of life.

7. The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence.

8. A teacher can never truly teach unless he is still learning himself. A lamp can never light another lamp unless it continues to burn its own flame. The teacher who has come to the end of his subject, who has no living traffic with his knowledge but merely repeats his lesson to his students, can only load their minds, he cannot quicken them.

9. Dreams can never be made captive.

10. The most important lesson that man can learn from life, is not that there is pain in this world, but that it is possible for him to transmute it into joy.

11. I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.

12. The greed for fruit misses the flower.

13. Unless you have found God in your own soul, the whole world will seem meaningless to you.

14. If you shut your door to all errors truth will be shut.

15. Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark.