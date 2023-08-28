We have all had pets that we have loved as family members, ones that were like our little furry children. But like all family members, there comes a time when they pass from this world, and often this leaves us with a profound feeling of loss and pain. Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day celebrates our furbabies who have passed before us.

Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day was founded by Deborah Barnes, author and blogger of Zee & Zoey’s Cat Chronicles in tribute to her Ragdoll cat, Mr. Jazz, who she had to say goodbye to on August 28, 2013. She shared the journey of letting him go in her book, Purr Prints of the Heart – A Cat’s Tale of Life, Death, and Beyond and the reaction from her readers was so overwhelming, she decided to create the day in his honor as a way for others across the world to share memories of their own pets they had loved and lost. Whether a pet with fur, fin, feathers, scales, or something else – one pet, or many – the day is meant to honor the pet in any way that feels most comfortable to the pet guardian, such as using social media sites to post a picture, write a poem, share a favorite memory, upload a video, write a special blog post, or other methods like creating a special outdoor memorial.

Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day is dedicated to celebrating our past pets, and the best way to celebrate it is to have a day of remembrance for your passed pets. You can also go to Rainbow Bridge and establish a digital memorial so that the world will always remember them. Our pets are such important parts of our lives that they deserve to be remembered. Whether you post it digitally online, or create a memorial in your backyard, Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day is your reminder to spend some time honoring your past pets.