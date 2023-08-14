Rajdeep translates his experience from the Indian Army to being an Amazonian

As the nation stands united to celebrate the spirit of freedom this Independence Day, we celebrate not only the nation’s liberty but also the remarkable stories of individuals who have contributed to the country's growth and progress in unique ways. At Amazon, hundreds of military veterans are driving innovation and raising the bar on the customer experience. Armed with invaluable experiences, they apply their knowledge, skills, and leadership abilities in a wide variety of roles. With a strong structure and dedicated program for Military Veterans, Amazon welcomes them and helps them smoothly transition to a successful corporate career.

Meet Rajdeep, a true embodiment of resilience and transformation. His remarkable journey, transitioning from the armed forces to the corporate rooms of Amazon, encapsulates the spirit of adaptability and leadership that defines our times.

Commissioned in September 2012, Rajdeep embarked on a decade-spanning expedition characterized by extraordinary feats. Being commissioned in a revered Infantry Battalion, acclaimed for their valour during the Kargil War, his tenure was woven with multifaceted roles. From honing combat finesse in Siachen Glacier to executing covert missions, Rajdeep's journey unfurled across the diverse landscapes of our nation. Notably, he earned a place among the elite Commandos and achieved the distinction of being a Certified Hostage Negotiator.

A new epoch beckoned as Rajdeep embraced life at Amazon India. Joining the Competitor Monitoring Team under Worldwide Pricing as a Program Manager in October 2022, he undertook the responsibility of overseeing pricing automation programs across international Amazon marketplaces.

Reflecting on his journey, Rajdeep shares, "Moving from a disciplined military life to the corporate world felt surprisingly effortless. It was a transition defined by shared principles and an unwavering commitment to hard work. The meticulous attention to detail I cultivated during my time in the Army found a familiar home at Amazon. Just as in the military, meticulous contingency planning is a way of life at Amazon, emphasizing the value of preparation and strategic assessment."

Rajdeep finds Amazon's distinctive culture invigorating and unconventional. Collaborative strategies are crafted not only within boardrooms but also through casual interactions, fostering a seamless customer experience. He shares, "Earning trust was an integral part of the Army, as we had to trust someone with our lives. At Amazon, the workplace culture is similar to that in the military. Every day, leaders at Amazon strive to win their team's trust. Together, we strive to win our customers' trust."

Outside of work, Rajdeep's interests are diverse. He enjoys playing basketball and has earned several accolades over the years. He is an avid reader and loves to travel, exploring new places. Additionally, he has a passion for fitness, cooking and a soft spot for dogs.

The inclusion of veterans from the armed forces is a welcome source of inspiration, confidence and to fostering robust team dynamics. Veterans, like Rajdeep, bring a sharp focus and a remarkable ability to build unbreakable bonds within teams. Recognizing the distinctive value veterans bring, companies such as Amazon have not only opened their doors to this exceptional talent pool but have also crafted bespoke programs for their seamless transition into the corporate world. Amazon has all kinds of jobs for all kinds of people, and prides itself on hiring individuals with all types of background and experiences and celebrates diversity of leadership and thought – which is seen as a key component in its mission to create the most customer-centric company in the world. The Military program and the Military Ambassador Program, among others, underline Amazon's commitment to harnessing the wealth of experience and diverse skill sets that veterans offer.

