Rakhi to conserve Nature

Him Vikas Self-Reliant Co-op, a Tata Trusts incubated women's cooperative introduces Seed Rakhis as a part of their concept of conserving native ecology. As they fight the invasion of Pine through the native tree plantation in their villages, the women of Garhwal, the Him Vikas Self-Reliant Co-op (HVSRC) have designed and handcrafted Rakhis out of Pine wood bark, mauli, local lentil seeds and rice, a Gharwali staple, in Jharipani, Kanatal. This eco-friendly Seed Rakhi will nurture the Earth when buried.

Half of the profits of each Rakhi will contribute to the conservation of their native ecology from Pine invasion.

Pine tree (Pinus Roxburghii) is a problematic invasive species in the Shivaliks & Sub-Himalayan ranges, as it is rapidly taking over the native broad-leaved forests of Oak, Rhododendron, Utis and Kafal, amongst others. Too many pine trees are a major contributing factor towards depleting groundwater levels, forest fires and soil degradation.

To save their native ecology from Pine invasion, the Him Vikas Self-reliant Cooperative (HVSRC) is also organizing plantation drives of native flora (fruit trees & indigenous varieties) within common areas and Van Panchayats of their villages.

● Pricing: These handmade Rakhis come as a pair for INR 275 (inclusive of all taxes and shipping charges, pan India).

● Availability: order can be placed on https://pages.razorpay.com/organicrakhis or WhatsApp at 9730013876











