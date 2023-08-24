Raksha Bandhan 2023: Do’s And Don’ts For Brothers During Rakhi Ritual

Raksha Bandhan will be held on 30-31 August 2023. The festival celebrating the sibling bond epitomizes the deep connection between brothers and sisters. On Rakhi day, sisters tie a love thread on the wrists of their brothers, symbolizing their love and trust. They, in return, pledge to protect and support their sisters during life's countless challenges.

One of the most revered traditions, the holiday has been celebrated since ancient times. While enjoying gourmet meals and exchanging gift items, there are a few things both brothers should keep in mind:

What siblings should and shouldn't do

On this auspicious day, brothers are advised not to disrespect their sisters. Well, not just your sisters, you should not allow disputes with anyone and refrain from abusing on this day.

Brothers are advised to present gifts to their sisters and not let them go empty-handed. It is believed that not presenting a gift to your sister on that day makes Goddess Lakshmi angry.

Since Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon day, which is considered sacred in terms of charity, donations must be made. Helping those in need on this day will help the brothers gain good fortune.

Brothers should make sure not to give sharp objects to their sisters. It is considered unfavorable.

The brothers must ensure that they have their Rakhi tied on their right wrist.

While performing the ritual, it is important that the brothers make sure that they do not look to the south. Rather, they should face east or north when your sister is tying Rakhi on your brother's twist.

Cleaning is one of the most important rituals. That is why it is essential to take care of sanitation.

The brothers must ensure that they cover their heads while performing the ritual. Sisters are also advised to do the same.