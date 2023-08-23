Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Rakhi on August 30 or 31? Date, History, Rituals, and Shubh Muhurat to Tie it

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2023:

Raksha Bandhan is a festival to celebrate the love between brothers and sisters. The festival honours the bond of love and protection between siblings. If it falls in the auspicious month of Saavan of the Hindu lunar calendar. The term Raksha Bandhan means “the bond of protection”. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the sisters tie Rakhi, a sacred thread, on the wrists of their brothers and pray for their happiness and prosperity. In return, the brothers give gifts and promise to care for and protect their sisters.

Raksha Bandhan 2023 Significance and Legends

There are many folk tales in Indian mythology about celebrating the relationship between brothers and sisters. The origin of Raksha Bandhan can be traced back to the epic Mahabharata. According to the Sanskrit epic, when Lord Krishna’s finger was injured while he was killing the evil king Shishupal, wife of Pandavas, Draupadi grabbed a piece of cloth on his finger. Lord Krishna, in exchange for that thread, promised to protect Draupadi.

In medieval India, Rani Karnavati, the Dowager Queen of Chittor, sent a Rakhi to Humayun, when she was being attacked by Bahadur Shah of Gujarat. She asked for Humayun’s help.

Raksha Bandhan 2023 Date

According to Drik Panchang, Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi falls on Wednesday, the 30th of August. However, due to Bhadra Kaal, you can also tie Rakhi on the 31st of August. Also known as Rakhi Purnima, the festival is celebrated on the full moon day.

Raksha Bandhan 2023 Shubh Muhurat

1. The Purnima Tithi (Full Moon) starts at 10:58 AM on Wednesday, the 30th of August and continues till 07:05 AM on Thursday, the 31st of August.

2. However, Bhadra is also taking place with the full moon and will end at 09:01 PM.

3. So, the shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi and perform the ceremonies will be after 9:01 PM on the 30th of August.

4. Those who couldn’t observe the Rakhi tying ceremony on the night of the 30th of August can celebrate on the 31st of August before 07.05 AM.

5. Ten hours and four minutes is the total duration of the Rakshi ceremony.

Raksha Bandhan 2023 Rituals and Traditions

1. First step is to take a plate (thali).

2. Next, place the items like Rice (Akshat), Vermilion (Kumkum), sweets, curd (Dahi). Light incense sticks or Lamps (Diya) as a symbol of divine presence.

3. Chant Lord Ganesha Mantras, offer prayers to Lord Ganesh and seek his blessings.

1. Outing

Make this Raksha Bandhan more memorable by going on a short trip with siblings and cousins. You can go camping weekend or visit your favourite hill station.

2. Staycation

Take a break from the hustle-bustle of city life and make this Rakshabandhan a relaxing and regal experience by staying at an upscale hotel in Neemrana Fort in Delhi.

3. Picnics

The weather on Raksha Bandhan is pleasant and perfect for outings and picnics. Prepare a food basket consisting of your favourite dishes and hang out at a park with your cousins and siblings.

Where to find the best Rakhis and gifts for your siblings

1. Online

Modern rakhis like bracelets, cartoons, and evil eye rakhis are available online. You can also order customised gifts from various online portals from the comfort of your home and can get them delivered.

2. Local market

This is the best option for those who want to see it and buy it. One can find trendy, exquisite, unique, and beautiful rakhis in the market. Trained artisans make these rakhis with contemporary techniques and optimum quality raw materials.

How to make this Raksha Bandhan truly special

Don’t overthink just look. Just go with the flow and make the day memorable for your sibling. You can cook something yummy for your sibling or plan a movie. So are you ready?