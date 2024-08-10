Raksha Bandhan 2024: What to Avoid for a Positive Celebration

Raksha Bandhan is a cherished Hindu festival that honours the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters traditionally tie a rakhi, a sacred thread, around their brothers' wrists, symbolizing their love and prayers for their siblings' longevity. This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on Monday, August 19, and is observed on Sawan Purnima. While the festival is inherently auspicious, choosing the right rakhi and timing is crucial to ensuring positive outcomes.

Importance of Timing

For a successful Raksha Bandhan, the timing of the rakhi-tying ritual is critical. This year, the Bhadra period—an inauspicious time for performing the ritual—will commence on Sunday, August 18, at 2:21 PM and end on Monday, August 19, at 1:25 PM. To avoid any negative influences, it is advisable to tie the rakhi only after 1:25 PM on August 19.

What to Avoid

1. Black Threads and Sharp Objects

Avoid rakhis with black threads, sharp objects, or symbols linked with negativity. Black is often associated with negative energy in various traditions, and using a black rakhi can inadvertently attract such influences. Similarly, rakhis adorned with sharp items like blades or pointed symbols may symbolize harm or aggression, contradicting the protective nature of Raksha Bandhan.

2. Absence of Deities

Choosing a rakhi without images of deities is also discouraged. The presence of a deity’s image on the rakhi is considered essential for maintaining its protective and auspicious qualities. Rakhis lacking this sacred symbol may diminish the ritual’s positive impact.

3. Plastic and Damaged Rakhis

Instead, opt for rakhis made from silk threads and those that feature images of deities. These choices help reinforce the protective and beneficial aspects of Raksha Bandhan, ensuring that the festival is celebrated in the most auspicious manner possible.

By following these guidelines, you can ensure a joyful and positive Raksha Bandhan for you and your sibling.