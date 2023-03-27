Ramadan 2023: 6 Beverages to stay hydrated

Ramadan is a holy month observed by Muslims worldwide, during which they fast from dawn to dusk. During Ramadan, it is very important to stay hydrated, especially in hot climates, as dehydration can lead to fatigue and other health issues. Here are some beverages that can help you stay hydrated and quench your thirst during Ramadan:



Water: Drinking water is the best and most effective way to stay hydrated during Ramadan. You can drink it plain or infuse it with fruit, such as lemons or oranges, to add some flavour.

Coconut water: It is a natural electrolyte-rich drink available that helps to rehydrate the body quickly. It is an amazing choice for those looking for a refreshing drink during Ramadan.

Fresh juices: Fresh juices made from fruits and vegetables are a great way to quench thirst and provide the body with essential vitamins and minerals. Popular Ramadan juices include watermelon, pomegranate, and carrot juice.

Milkshakes: Milkshakes made with milk, ice cream, and fruits are a delicious way to stay hydrated during Ramadan. They are especially beneficial for those who are looking for a quick energy boost after breaking their fast.

Soups: Consuming soups during Ramadan can help keep the body hydrated while also providing essential nutrients. Clear soups, such as chicken or vegetable, are an excellent choice as they are light and easy to digest.

Herbal teas: Herbal teas such as peppermint, chamomile, and ginger tea can help soothe the digestive system and keep the body hydrated. They are also a great alternative to caffeinated beverages, such as coffee and tea.

Remember to consume these beverages in moderation and avoid sugary drinks, which can lead to dehydration and other health issues.