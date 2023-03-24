Ramadan 2023: Healthy Food options for your iftar or Sehri meals

It is both challenging as well as auspicious task for the Muslims to teach about kindness, empathy, gratefulness and how one should help the unfortunate ones. It also helps the body to detoxify, one should eat healthy to keep oneself healthy.

Given below are few healthy foods, which can be great addition to your iftar or sehri meals, thus making them healthier.

1. Dates

Dates are highly nutritious and great start after a long fast. Not to forger, the Muslims only break their fast with dates and then consume any other foods. They are rich in fiber, protein, iron, vitamin B6, potassium, copper, manganese, magnesium. They offer energy in the form of sugars such as fructose and glucose. It has got low glycemic index, thus making it safe for diabetics and contributes to weight management and blood sugar regulation.

2. Harira

This one is a soup, which is warm, smooth and easy to digest. It is an ideal start for the iftar in the blessed month of Ramadan. It enables the body to compensate for the fluids it lost during the long fasting further preparing the intestines to accommodate the meal it is an integrated meal with meat as well as vegetable, making it high nutritional value.

3. Kunafa

The above recipe is a baked desert, which is quite popular among the Muslims, during the time of Ramadan. Eating sweets offer the body with a quick burst of energy and this sweet is also rich in fats, protein and calcium due to the ingredients such as ghee, milk, nuts, cheese etch. It is advisable to eat Kunafa 2 to 3 hours after a meal and you can use sugar substitutes instead. You can also use low fat cheese and eat it without nuts and cream.

4. Buttermilk

Buttermilk is prepared from milk, which has been left over after making the butter. Churning milk help remove the fat, leaving the milk a little sour, full of bacteria, which is surprisingly good for the gut. The drink is both cool and rich in protein, calcium, potassium, Vitamin A, Vitamind D, Phosphorous and Probiotics. It is great for heart, bones, gut, kidneys and can be consumed with lactose intolerant people.

5. Mahabbat ka Sharbat or watermelon rose drink

This is great drink for summers to beat the heat and replenish the body with fluids after long hours of fasting. You can use honey and organic rose essence along with chia seeds to make it healthier . Rose petals can also be used that act as a natural aphrodisiac and keeps the gut cool preventing ulcers. Chia seeds are rich in fiber, protein, magnesium, calcium, phospherous and zinc, thus keeping the energetic. Honey would keep your gut cool preventing acid reflux.

6. Haleem

Haleem is made by soaking wheat, barley and gram lentil overnight, along with the spicy meat gravy. The wheat, barley and gram are mixed in meat gravy after boiling them in salt water after which we blend the mixture with heavy wooden paddles or hand mashers to obtain a sticky-smooth consistency. Haleem is a high calorie dish that can provide instant energy. It is digested slowly and the dry fruits rich in antioxidants add to its nutritional value, meat making it a protein rich meal.

7. Salads

Salads are universal and can be a part of any meal. It is one of the best options for Ramadan meal, since a mix of fruits and vegetables can be great healthy meal for the people observing fast. It would keep you light with high fiber and other nutritional value, it is easy to prepare and gives a break from the sweet and salty spread that are high in calories and low in nutrients.