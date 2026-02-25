Ramadan 2026: Sehri and Iftar Timings for February 25 in Major Indian Cities

Ramadan is a sacred time of prayer, reflection, and self-discipline for Muslims worldwide. As the holy month continues in 2026, devotees across India are observing their daily fasts with dedication. Since the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, Sehri and Iftar timings shift slightly each day. On February 25, worshippers are organising their Roza according to the updated city-wise schedule.

Fasting during Ramadan begins before dawn with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and ends at sunset with Iftar. These two moments shape the rhythm of each day, encouraging punctuality, patience, and spiritual focus.

Why Timings Differ Across Cities

Sehri must be completed before the Fajr prayer at dawn, marking the beginning of the fast. Iftar takes place immediately after sunset, traditionally starting with dates and water. Because sunrise and sunset times vary across locations, Ramadan timings differ from city to city depending on geographical position.

Even a few minutes’ difference is significant for those observing the fast, making it important to follow accurate local schedules.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for February 25, 2026

Here are the updated timings for key Indian cities:

New Delhi : Sehri – 5:31 a.m. | Iftar – 6:19 p.m.

: Sehri – 5:31 a.m. | Iftar – 6:19 p.m. Hyderabad : Sehri – 5:23 a.m. | Iftar – 6:23 p.m.

: Sehri – 5:23 a.m. | Iftar – 6:23 p.m. Mumbai : Sehri – 5:41 a.m. | Iftar – 6:42 p.m.

: Sehri – 5:41 a.m. | Iftar – 6:42 p.m. Bengaluru : Sehri – 5:26 a.m. | Iftar – 6:29 p.m.

: Sehri – 5:26 a.m. | Iftar – 6:29 p.m. Lucknow : Sehri – 5:16 a.m. | Iftar – 6:06 p.m.

: Sehri – 5:16 a.m. | Iftar – 6:06 p.m. Chennai : Sehri – 5:15 a.m. | Iftar – 6:18 p.m.

: Sehri – 5:15 a.m. | Iftar – 6:18 p.m. Kolkata: Sehri – 4:46 a.m. | Iftar – 5:39 p.m.

Devotees are advised to verify timings with local mosques for precision.

The True Spirit of Roza

Beyond abstaining from food and water, Ramadan teaches compassion, gratitude, and self-control. Long fasting hours remind believers of patience and empathy for those in need. Evenings are marked by family gatherings, shared meals, and prayers, strengthening community bonds.

As February 25 unfolds, may the observance of Sehri and Iftar bring peace, unity, and spiritual growth to households across the country.