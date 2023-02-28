Rare Disease Day
Rare Disease Day is an observance held on the last day of February to raise awareness about diseases that most people will not know of, as well as to improve access to treatment.
EURORDIS (The European Organization for Rare Diseases) says that treatment for many rare diseases is insufficient, and some people's quality of life is greatly hindered by inequality, simply because people have never heard of their disease, or do not understand the disease and the patient's needs.
