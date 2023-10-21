Recipes that you can cook based on ‘What’s in your fridge’

New Delhi: Indian kitchens have a rich tradition of culinary ingenuity, where creating something delightful from meagre ingredients has been elevated to an art form. Each state, region, and community boasts unique leftover-based recipes born from resourcefulness. Yet, as urbanisation has pushed people into cities, these recipes have often taken a backseat, particularly for those living alone, turning to ordering in or eating out.

But the tides seem to be turning, there has been an increasing interest in cooking at home with the rising popularity of recipe and food content both online and on TV. Technology, like smart cooking devices powered by AI, is playing a pivotal role in this transformation. These appliances have breathed new life into leftovers, generating step-by-step recipes, allowing owners to craft gourmet worthy dishes from the remnants in their fridge.

Making Something Out Of Nothing

As per Food Trends Report, based on a comprehensive dataset featuring 3000 households and over 15,000 cooking sessions using delishUp across 11 cities, the revival of cooking with leftovers is an undeniable trend. Below are some of the easiest dishes you can whip up using leftover ingredients.

Steamed Vegetables: You can repurpose steamed vegetables into flavorful stir fries and snacks. Sauté them together with spices like pepper and red chilli flakes and a splash of honey for a quick snack. You can also add some protein to the stir fry to turn into a wholesome meal.

Uncooked Vegetables: You can transform your leftover vegetables into a tasty Pav Bhaji. A great recipe to clean out the fridge end of the week, it has been made easy to cook using smart cooking appliances. Automated chopping and stirring and one pot cooking can make home cooked Pav Bhaji part of your weekly menu.

Leftover Rice: South Indian and Asian cuisines have a host of recipes that find new ways to use up any leftover rice. Lemon Rice (Chithrana) and Tamarind Rice (Puliyogare) are easy to make - a quick tadka and aromatics - making these great options for your lunch box. Asian style fried rice can be made really easily with a smart cooking assistant - mincing ginger and garlic with only a tap and turning on Wok mode to toss and fry the vegetables and rice.

Bread : Make the most of the last few slices by making ‘Bread Poha’. You can make it with Paneer or toss in some sausages for a non-veg version. A quick tadka and some sautéed aromatics along with mint, peanuts and you will have a great meal in under 30 minutes. A fusion and easy to make alternative to making puddings or croutons.

Households throughout India are embracing cooking so they can make healthier choices and not rely on ordering in to meet their needs. This transformation is largely driven by the convenience provided by AI-powered appliances and smart cooking assistants. It represents more than just a focus on food preservation; it signifies a fundamental change in how people engage with their own health and their family’s nutritional needs. With technology as their cooking partner, the future of Indian home kitchens is poised to be both brighter and more inventive than ever.