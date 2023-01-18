Family Love is essential for Emotional Well-Being

One must never underestimate, the importance of family love. The quality of family love experienced by an individual affects them all the way from infancy through adolescence into adulthood. The psychology of love, as it occurs in the context of family is unlike any other. They are the people that you cannot live without, who you turn to when something good or bad does happen,

Of course, you might be painting a perfect sounding picture when no family is perfect. You might have a strained or negative relationship with your blood family or not have any living family that you know of, but that does not mean, you can never experience positive family love. You might have past experiences where you receive a lot of healthy family love, but do not have that kind of love anymore.

What does Research studies state?

As per Research as well as anecdotal evidence show, that family love can have a big impact on our emotional wellbeing. That impact can be either positive or negative and effects of different things like our emotions and behaviours. In a non-traditional family, where several issues arise, family love is crucial.

Similar like a nurturing, loving as well as supportive family environment contribute help us to have healthy emotions and behaviors. The opposite is also true. For example, numerous children who grow up in abusive households and witness domestic violence firsthand model the same behavior in their family relationships when they are older. These individual often tend to state that, I do not like my family quite often. Both the examples reveal as to how the quality of family love we are exposed to from young age can have far reaching consequences.

People have no control as to what family they are born into. If you have been dealt a bad hand, you cannot do much to change it. You might be struck enduring the consequences if your family is not very loving or (even worse) abusive for many years. These types of situations can leave long lasting scars, which include things such as trust issues, low self-esteem, depression, anxiety and difficulty In getting close to people when you are older.

If you have grew up having lack of support or love from your family or facing family problems. There are numerous things, you can do in order to improve your emotional wellbeing. A few of these things include seeing a counselor online or in person, choosing your own family or putting yourself first instead of letting others get you down. Our family indeed shapes us, but if you were dealt a bad hand, it does not mean that you cannot take things in your own hands and create the change you deserve.