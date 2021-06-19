Modern Father - One father, many versions

Father's Day is a fairly newer concept when we compare it to the Mother's Day celebration. Father's Day gained acceptance following 1938 when Father's Day was founded in New York. Trends have been changing from the first Father's Day celebrated in 1910 in Washington, US till to this day. Fathers now are no longer always the conventional marital breadwinner and disciplinarian in the family.

The very dictionary meaning has changed; fathers are now popularly known as a dad, daddy, papa can be a single parent and at times unmarried and a capable caregiver. The changing role of the modern-day father is influenced in the more recent decades as the economic responsibility of women has greatly impacted the family fabric. The inconceivable, taboo that was, now for many modern fathers changing a baby's nappy and bake a birthday cake is no big deal, research suggests. Many young fathers now want to see themselves as equal to the mums.

According to Dr. Machin "Dads have a particular role in the development of language, of pro-social skills such as empathizing, sharing and trust, of executive functions such as behavior inhibition and because they have this special role in the social sphere, they have a larger role in their child's mental health, than mums," she says.

A modern-day father can contribute to the overall children's health and wellbeing and can gladly take on household chores without a glitch.