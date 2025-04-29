Parshuram Jayanti 2025: Date, Rituals & Significance

Parshuram Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, holds deep religious importance in Hinduism. In 2025, this auspicious day coincides with Friday, April 29, aligning with Akshaya Tritiya, a day celebrated for its ever-increasing blessings.

Date and Muhurat of Parshuram Jayanti 2025

According to the Hindu Panchang, Parshuram Jayanti falls on Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha inVaishakh month. The specific timings are:

• Tritiya Tithi Begins: April 29, 2025, at 5:31 PM

• Tritiya Tithi Ends: April 30, 2025, at 2:12 PM

As per tradition, worship should be performed during Pradosh Kaal, which is believed to be the time of Lord Parshuram’s appearance.

Who Is Lord Parshuram?

Lord Parshuram, born to Rishi Jamadagni and Renuka, is the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Known for his short temper and immense power, Parshuram was originally named Ram. After learning weaponry under Lord Shiva, who later gifted him an axe, he came to be known as Parshuram.

A unique warrior-sage, Parshuram is one of the Chiranjivi—the immortal beings destined to live through multiple Yugas. He trained legendary warriors like Bhishma, Dronacharya, and Karna, and is believed to reappear to train Lord Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.

Significance of Parshuram Jayanti

The day is a celebration of righteousness, discipline, and divine justice. Parshuram fought evil forces, punished corrupt Kshatriyas, and protected sages. Devotees believe that praying to Lord Parshuram brings courage, prosperity, and protection against enemies. His appearance is also closely linked with Akshaya Tritiya, considered a highly auspicious time to begin new ventures or purchase gold.

Rituals and Celebrations

Devotees begin the day by waking up during Brahma Muhurat, bathing in Gangajal, and wearing clean clothes. Offerings to the Sun God and Lord Parshuram include:

Yellow flowers

Yellow sweets

Aarti and Archana rituals

Fasting is observed throughout the day. After performing evening prayers, devotees break their fast with fruits or eat only the next day.

Mythological Stories of Parshuram

Conflict with Kartavirya Arjuna

Parshuram’s legend includes the killing of King Kartavirya Arjuna, who forcefully seized the divine cow Kamdhenu from Jamadagni’s ashram. In retaliation, Parshuram waged war against Kshatriyas for 21 generations until Sage Ruchika intervened.

Killing His Mother

In another tale, after suspecting his wife Renuka’s mental infidelity, Jamadagni asked his sons to execute her. While others refused, Parshuram obeyed. Pleased, Jamadagni granted him boons—reviving Renuka, restoring his brothers, and granting him invincibility and long life.

Confrontation with Lord Ganesha

A lesser-known tale states Parshuram once broke Lord Ganesha’s tooth in anger, earning Ganesha the name Ekadanta.

Why Parshuram Has Kshatriya Traits

Though born a Brahmin, Parshuram displayed Kshatriya-like aggression. This was attributed to a myth involving his grandmother Satyavati, who mistakenly consumed a ritual meant for her mother. As a result, her son (Jamadagni) inherited Brahmin traits, but her grandson (Parshuram) was destined to possess warrior qualities.

Akshaya Tritiya and Its Connection

Celebrated on the same day, Akshaya Tritiya marks the onset of Treta Yuga and is revered for bringing never-ending fortune. It’s a day when buying gold and beginning new ventures are considered particularly fruitful. People worship Lord Vishnu, chant Vishnu Sahasranama, and donate food and grains to the needy.

Parshuram Jayanti 2025, falling on April 29, is more than a birthday celebration. It is a day to embrace righteousness, reflect on mythological values, and invoke blessings from Lord Vishnu’s fierce incarnation. With spiritual practices, fasting, and traditional rituals, devotees across India pay homage to this eternal protector of Dharma.