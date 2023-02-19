Waiting in love is it worth it or waste of time

There are numerous arguments surrounding it, few of them state that, waiting in love is an admirable virtue and they tend to believe it is worth it. On the flip side, few others consider it to be waste of time. In other words, you are just investing all your energy and you end up in nothing.



Well, waiting for someone to decide and be ready in a relationship does not always guarantee true love. Without enduring love, it might not turn out to be worth it in the end.

Also you cannot share genuine love with all the people whom you tend to meet and encounter, only few are those who would be with you in good as well as bad times until the end of time.

For few, waiting does not make sense because it can be emotionally draining. They believe that those wait are making themselves unavailable to other and miss out on some possibilities in life. Besides, waiting for someone may last without any definite period.

However, there is still beauty in waiting for true love, it enables one to build yourself up and do other things, which will make you more productive.

Here are 8 best reasons as to why true love waits.

1. It does not mean you are doing nothing

When you are waiting in love for someone, it does not necessarily mean that you just wait and do nothing about your life. It is not all about daydreaming and wondering about falling in love and being in a relationship. Also it is not about sitting around while planning for your future with the person whom you love.

Instead, one can engage themselves with things, which would help yield positive results while waiting. One can also learn new skills, study again or even do volunteer works. There are multiple activities that you can do as a way to give back to the community. It also helps in strengthening your inner self, boosting your confidence and improving your overall well-being.

2. You wait because you see your future in that person

In short, you see him/her as your future spouse. You are looking forward for a long term relationship, not just a short lived one. Although it would not be perfect, as long as there is true love, that relationship would endure as well persevere.

3. It is all about giving yourself fully

True love is selfless and it means saving yourself for someone. And if you love that individual, you would desire to give yourself fully. Being patient is an expression of true love. Wait until marriage and up to a time that you found your other half.

4. It does not mean you do not value yourself.

Few other stat that, it the person loves you enough, then he/she would not keep you waiting. They believe that anyone who keeps someone waiting without assurance is an act of selfishness. Instead of beginning a new chapter with another individual, you are investing yourself in this situation. They also agree that, as you do this, you will be compromising your needs and only settling for less than you deserve.

Yes, you can choose to wait, while at the same time being reminded, that you are valued. Yes, you might have fear as well as worries, but do not waste your time throughout single period. You might well practice doing house chores and arrange and other meaningful activities. All these would make you more accountable partner in the future.

5. Feel good factor exist, you believe that your future partner will thank one day

You must face reality, there are uncertainties in waiting. Are your waiting for that appointed time to finally meet your future spouse? Are you waiting for someone to make up his/her mind. Are you waiting for somebody to notice your feelings. Or waiting for a person to declare his/her love and affection.

Whatever might be the cause, it would be good if your future life partner would thank you one day for being patient in waiting? Of course, yes, without a doubt, he/she would appreciate how you patiently waited despite the struggles and challenges.

6. It is form of sacrifice

Sacrifice is essential in marriage and other relationship. Just like compromise, it is crucial in building a firm foundation

7. Committing to abstinence, gift to your future partner

Reserving yourself for your future spouse is one way to let him/her know that your love is literal and pure. But of course, committing to abstinence is not the only way to prove it. Do not feel guilty If you have been into several relationships before meeting your true love. Life in this fallen world is not perfect and so are you.



8. You do not worry as to what future holds

While waiting for true love to come along, it is normal to question yourself. How long will I be waiting. You are hoping for that someone to tie the knot with you, but nothing happened. You are still waiting and each day it becomes uninteresting.

Then you start worrying if you forever be single. These thoughts will definitely be discouraging if you have no idea what the future would bring.

However, you must be reminded that worrying will not help, instead you would be get struck in that situation of despair. It only leads to distress as well as discontentment. Trust what the future will hold, by learning that both you and future spouse have waited for each other. It would be easier to build both trust as well as loyalty.

Not everyone would love to wait, in fact, it can be very tiring and also despairing. It might work for few individuals, but for others it can be too toxic. If you feel it is getting toxic, step out and you can try to be happy with someone else, who is ready to share their life with you.

If you are not sure, as to how long it would take. You must understand the reasons as to why you are doing. There are numerous factors to consider before engaging in it. Ask yourself, as to whether the person is worth the wait. Think deeply if it is what you wish it, better to give up to the situation, only disheartening on your part.

True love is rare and waiting for it will not always be easy. But in the end, it would be rewarding.

Consequently, when it finally comes your way, it would definitely be worth the wait. You can certain state, I am glad, I waited for my true love.