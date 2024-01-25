Republic Day 2024: Date, history, significance, parade time, theme and all you want to know

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, once stated, “The Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document; it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of the age.” As we prepare to celebrate the 75th Republic Day, commemorating the adoption of our country's constitution in 1950, various events and displays are planned to showcase India's rich tradition, cultural heritage, and the nation's progress. Highlights include tableaus depicting the country's achievements, as well as airshows presented by the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force. The Republic Day Parade rehearsals and the Beating the Retreat ceremonies are currently underway in full swing across the capital cities of all Indian states. To provide details on the date, history, significance, and theme of this year's celebration:

Date:

India annually observes Republic Day on January 26. This year, the 75th Republic Day falls on a Friday, marking a significant milestone in the nation's history.

History and Significance:

Republic Day marks the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. Although India gained independence from British rule in 1947, it officially became a sovereign state and declared itself a republic on this day in 1950. The Constituent Assembly, led by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, undertook the monumental task of drafting the constitution, with its first session commencing on December 9, 1946, and concluding on November 26, 1949.

Republic Day also symbolises the spirit of independent India, recalling the Indian National Congress's proclamation of Purna Swaraj on January 26, 1930. It is a national holiday that celebrates the establishment of the Indian Constitution and the democratic power of Indian citizens to choose their government.

Celebrations:

Republic Day celebrations are marked by enthusiasm throughout the country. The President unfurls the national flag, and the day is filled with impressive military and cultural pageantry. Padma Awards are presented to deserving civilians, and brave soldiers are honored with prestigious awards such as the Paramvir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, and Vir Chakra. The Republic Day Parade, with its live broadcasts and webcasts, allows millions of people to witness the grandeur of the event.

Parade Time and Theme:

The theme for the Republic Day 2024 parade is ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka,’ emphasizing India's role as a nurturer of democracy. Scheduled to commence at 10:30 am on Friday, January 26, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, the parade is expected to last approximately 90 minutes. The venue, with a seating capacity of 77,000, allocates 42,000 seats for the general public. The Chief Guest for this year's celebration is French President Emmanuel Macron, and the parade will feature a 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France.