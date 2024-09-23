Rhea Singha from Gujarat Wins Miss Universe India 2024 Title, Crowned by Urvashi Rautela

Rhea Singha, a 19-year-old from Gujarat, has been crowned Miss Universe India 2024. She will now represent India at the prestigious global Miss Universe 2024 pageant. The grand finale took place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Sunday, marking a night filled with excitement and celebration.

Rhea's Journey to the Crown

Rhea, who describes herself as a ‘TEDx Speaker | Actor’ on her Instagram, expressed immense gratitude for her victory. In an interview with ANI, she shared her joy, stating, "I am so thankful. I have worked tirelessly to reach a point where I feel worthy of this crown. I am deeply inspired by the previous winners of this title."

A Night of Glamour

For the grand finale, Rhea dazzled the audience in a shimmering peach-golden gown. In the swimsuit round, she confidently walked the stage in a metallic red bikini, while for the costume round, she stunned the audience in a white, red, and yellow ensemble paired with a veil, symbolically holding a Shivling in her arms.

Crowned by Urvashi Rautela

The crowning moment came with a special touch, as former Miss Universe India 2015, Urvashi Rautela, placed a unique ‘Taj Mahal crown’ on Rhea's head. As one of the judges, Urvashi shared her excitement and hopes for India's performance on the global stage. "The winners are truly remarkable. I believe they will represent our country with great pride, and I am hopeful that India will bring home the Miss Universe crown again this year," she told the media.

Looking Ahead to Miss Universe 2024

With her new title, Rhea Singha is now preparing to represent India at the Miss Universe 2024 competition, which is scheduled to take place later this year. Fans across the nation are eagerly awaiting her journey as she aims to continue India's legacy on the world stage.