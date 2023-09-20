Rishi Panchami 2023 Check Rituals, Auspicious Timings And Significance

September 20 marks the Rishi Panchami fast and is observed on the fifth lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, according to the Hindu calendar. Rishi Panchami is a fasting day observed by women to pay homage to the Sapta Rishis, which means seven sages. This fast helps women to purify themselves from Rajaswala Dosha. Menstruation is a natural phenomenon in the life of women and a woman is called rajaswala during that period.

According to religious beliefs, women are said to get salvation from their sins if they listen to or recite the vrat katha during this time. Pandit Manoj Upadhyay told News18 that this fast has immense significance for women. This space articulates the Rishi Panchami puja rituals described by Pandit Manoj Upadhyay.

Pandit Upadhyay said that women should properly clean their houses on this auspicious occasion. He added that women should do a squircle. Squircle is an intermediate shape between a square and a circle. They should do it with the help of ingredients like turmeric, kumkum, etc., and place the idols of saptarishis in the squircle.

He further said that women should offer Panchamrit and water to the image and then apply tilak made of sandalwood on the heads of the saptarishis idols. Women should also offer flowers and garlands to the idols. Then they must present janeu or Yajnopaveet, sweets and fruits also to the saptarishis idols.

This year, Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada started on September 19 at 1:43 pm and will end on September 20 at 2:16 pm. The auspicious time to worship Sapt Rishis will be on September 20, 11:01 a.m. m. at 1:28 p.m. m.

Rishi Panchami is dedicated to the Saptarishis, namely Kashyapa, Atri, Bharadwaja, Vishvamitra, Gautama Maharishi, Jamadagni and Vashishtha. These rishis were the creation of Lord Brahma to teach humans the values of truth, become human beings of good character and attain enlightenment.