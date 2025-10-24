Sanya Malhotra dazzles in heels for Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Charmer,’ shares BTS excitement

Actress Sanya Malhotra recently revealed her thrill at dancing in heels for the very first time in Diljit Dosanjh’s chart-topping track, Charmer. Known for stepping out of her comfort zone, the Dangal star expressed gratitude to her team for their guidance and encouragement, describing the experience as both challenging and exhilarating.

On Wednesday, Sanya took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of her rehearsals. In the clip, she can be seen effortlessly showcasing sultry dance moves in a chic white dress, bringing charm and energy to the upbeat track. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Never danced in heels before and now I don’t want to stop. Even better that I got to do it to Charmer by the charmer @diljitdosanjh. Grateful to @yasshkadamm and @_tanishamaheshwari for the push and to @sharicsequeira for being the best hype man/director a girl could ask for.” The post quickly caught attention, with actress Janhvi Kapoor reacting with multiple fire emojis.

The music video, released on October 20 as part of Diljit Dosanjh’s album AURA, features Sanya’s captivating performance set in an elegant, enclosed space. Diljit’s playful lyrics and Avvy Sra’s peppy composition perfectly complement her energetic moves, creating a feel-good, cheerful vibe. The video is directed by Sharic Sequeira, shot by Shlok Ahuja, and choreographed by Yassh Kadamm. Sanya’s recent work includes the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, released on October 1 alongside Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. She is next set to appear in Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, which premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. With her fearless approach and growing versatility, Sanya continues to impress both on-screen and off.