Sathvika Gupta Inaugurates National Silk Expo at Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Founder of Rastriya Gaurav awards and Occupational health environmental safety officer Sathvika Gupta Inaugurated a 9-day National Silk Expo-2024 at Kalinga Cultural Hall, Road no 12, Banjara Hills, which is organized by Jagdishwar Hastkala, The Expo will be on till 17th November 2024.

Platforms such as this are required to reach out women looking for well-designed handmade cotton, silk wear & exclusive, silk saris and handloom creations coming together under one roof” said Sathvika Gupta.

Main social objective of the handloom exhibition was to promote weavers and encourage and provide a market to the handloom industry. Through these exhibitions, we have been able to create good market for the weavers and their handloom woven ware, even in places where exhibitions are not feasible. The exhibition motive is got pure silk & cotton products direct from weavers to costumer without merchant” said organizer Jayesh Kumar.