Seeing beyond style – how eyewear has become an extension of everyday identity

There was a time when eyeglasses were seen as purely functional, purely necessary, purely a medical and corrective device to improve eyesight. And today, well, that notion has changed greatly. Fashion, eyeglasses, and eyewear have become potent statements of uniqueness, of style, and of personal story and narrative. The world we look at and the world that looks at us is no longer just determined by how well we see it, but by how well we present ourselves to it too

In the era of self-expression, accessories define identities, and eyewear sits at the crossroads of utility and style. Unlike other fashion elements that may change with occasions or outfits, spectacles and sunglasses often remain constant companions throughout the day. This is what gives them a unique power: they can become part of a person's visual signature. A bold geometric frame can signal confidence, while rimless styles reflect minimalism and vintage silhouettes communicate nostalgia or artistic flair. In many ways, eyewear speaks before we do.

Driving this is a cultural shift in the way people approach fashion and self-expression today. Generation Next perceives style as deeply personal, rather than mere trend following. Consumers no longer seek to fit in; they want pieces reflecting themselves and their values. Consequently, eyewear has shifted from the periphery of fashion to the core of personal styling. People curate eyewear collections today much like they curate wardrobes: selecting different frames for work, travel, social occasions, or digital appearances.

Another important factor to influence such an evolution is the rise of visual wellness and screen culture. Clearly, an increased amount of screen time is now an enduring aspect of modern life, and eyewear has evolved to satisfy not only utilitarian needs but also visual appeal. Clearly, present-day eyewear presents not only comfort but also strong visual individuality, as represented by contemporary colors, textures, and silhouettes. A perfect blend of art and technology, eyewear now transcends its traditional role as an accessory to become a deliberate lifestyle choice.

From an industry point of view, it represents the broader trend of personalisation and meaningful design. Consumers are being drawn to products that feel personal to them, not just in the way the product fits, but in the story and philosophy behind the product. The future of eyewear is one of versatility, authenticity, innovation, while also being respectful of individuality. It is the ability for consumers to express who they are and who they hope to be through the wearables they choose.

(The writer is a director of Brands at GKB Opticals)