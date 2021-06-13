Long ago, when mankind first started working with fibers to produce clothing, things were long and arduous. Fiber had to be laboriously broken down and spun into yarn and thread, and then thread woven into cloth. That cloth would then be cut and stitched together using a needle and thread, with someone laborious picking out every stitch by hand. Then something amazing happened, the Sewing Machine was invented, and with it the process of making clothing grew ever more efficient. Sewing Machine Day celebrates the invention of this amazing device.

Grandma probably had one, and she probably learned from a young age how to use them too. Remember how it was always grandma, with a pair who was the only one to effectively thread a needle and how she could take up that new pair of pantaloons that you needed for the school play? That's because sewing machines have long been a staple in fashion and in the times when most young women worked in clothing factories. Today, this traditional tool is still used in certain industries and of course also, makes a wonderful statement piece in a house.

Well first, if you're an experienced seamstress or tailor, take some time to work with a piece of cloth without the benefit of a sewing machine. This may seem like a strange way to celebrate a device that made this method unnecessary, but by the time you're finished, you'll understand without question how important the sewing machine is in your daily life. Alternately, if you've never sewn a stitch in your life, now is the time to finally pick up a trade that will be useful to you your whole life. Make this an opportunity to ask your grandmother for some patterns and designs to work on, or ask her if the old sewing machine she has sat in her cupboard still works, chances are it does and it'll give you the chance to learn how to be a real seamstress as well as giving you opportunity to tell you all the stories about her past and how she came about owning one of these delightful machines.