Shardiya Navratri 2024: Ghatasthapana Timings, Significance and Benefits

Shardiya Navratri, also known as Maha Navaratri, is one of the significant Hindu festivals, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. This nine-night festival typically takes place between late September and early October, celebrating the nine forms of Durga through rituals, fasting, and cultural performances like Garba and Dandiya. In 2024, Shardiya Navratri will begin on October 3 and conclude on October 11, with the celebration of Vijayadashami on October 12.

Ghatasthapana: Timings

An important part of this festival is Ghatasthapana, a significant ritual marking the commencement of Navratri. Ghatasthapana involves setting up a sacred space for worship, symbolizing the divine presence of Goddess Durga. According to Pandit Shridhar Shastri, Ghatasthapana should ideally be performed in the morning for auspicious results. However, due to certain astrological conditions like Chitra Nakshatra and Vaidhriti Yoga, this year’s Ghatasthapana will take place on October 15 at 11:44 AM, during the Abhijeet Muhurta.

Ghatasthapana: Significance

Ghatasthapana holds immense spiritual importance during Navratri. It is the process of preparing a sacred platform or space where Goddess Durga is worshipped. This space, or "Ghat," symbolizes the goddess’s divine abode and helps devotees focus their prayers and rituals, enhancing their connection with the goddess. Setting up the Ghat with the correct items and performing the associated rituals can bring peace, prosperity, and blessings to devotees.

Ghatasthapana: Benefits of Proper Rituals

When devotees follow the rules and rituals of Ghatasthapana during Navratri, they invite the blessings of Maa Durga into their homes. The act of setting up the sacred space with the right materials, offering prayers, and performing the puja with sincerity can bring good fortune, peace, and prosperity. Each form of Durga, worshipped over the nine days, is believed to bless devotees with protection, success, and spiritual growth.