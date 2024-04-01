Live
Sheetala Ashtami 2024: Date, rituals, significance, shubh muhurat and all you want to know
Sheetala Ashtami, also known as Sheetalasthami, is a Hindu festival dedicated to the goddess Shitala, celebrated on the eighth day of the waning moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which falls eight days after Holi. This year, Sheetala Ashtami will be observed on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings and shubh muhurat for observing the festival are as follows:
• Sheetala Ashtami Puja Muhurat: 06:10 to 18:40
• Duration: 12 Hours 30 Mins
• Ashtami Tithi Begins: 21:09 on April 01, 2024
• Ashtami Tithi Ends: 20:08 on April 02, 2024
Rituals of Sheetala Ashtami
Devotees of Sheetala Ashtami begin their day early, preparing for the festivities ahead. The main ritual of the day is the worship of the goddess Sheetala Devi, seeking her blessings for prosperity, good health, and protection from diseases, especially those associated with heat and infection. The puja typically commences before dawn with a ceremonial bath, followed by the preparation of the idol or image of the deity. Devotees also diligently clean their homes and surroundings to symbolize purity of body and soul.
As part of the worship, special offerings such as fruits, sweets, and freshly cooked food are presented to the goddess. Devotees chant hymns and prayers in her honour, offer flowers, and light incense sticks. Some individuals choose to fast on this day as a mark of devotion and to seek blessings for the welfare of their families.
Significance of Sheetala Ashtami
Sheetala Ashtami holds deep significance in Hindu mythology and ritual. Goddess Sheetala Devi is revered as the protector against diseases, particularly those caused by summer heat such as smallpox, chickenpox, and measles. Worshipping her on this day is believed to safeguard loved ones from illnesses and ensure their well-being.
In the Basoda culture, families refrain from lighting fires for cooking on Sheetala Ashtami. Hence, most households prepare food the day before and consume stale food on the day of the festival. Additionally, in India, the festival marks the onset of summer, making it even more pertinent to seek the goddess's blessings to ward off diseases associated with the changing climate.