Shirt Styles That’ll Make You the Office Trendsetter

For women, the right shirt can transform an office outfit, balancing professionalism with personal style. Be it a corporate setting or more relaxed environment, a stylish shirt can make quite an impression. Want to take your office wardrobe to the next level? Here are five shirt styles that will make you the trendsetter in the workplace

1. The Classic White Button-Down

A white shirt is one of the most versatile pieces of clothing for any professional woman. You can wear it with tailored trousers, skirts, or jeans. It is the epitome of polished and chic, ideal for any office setting

2. The Linen Shirt

Linen shirt is great for warmer months. The material allows for a good flow of air, which means that you stay cool and give out an effortlessly chic look. Wear it with trousers or a pencil skirt for a relaxed yet professional look

3. The Printed Shirt

Printed shirts, from the subtle stripes to the florals and the geometric patterns, give you that personal touch for your work. They add some style to the outfit while not losing the level of professionalism. They are the perfect attire to wear to stand out in the office

4. The Comfort Casual Shirt

When comfort comes across style, comfort casual will undoubtedly be ideal. Soft, breathable fabrics, comfort casual shirt from LIVA Fabrics, makes you feel well throughout the day, and look good at the same time. Even a comfortable casual trouser or a pair of jeans, this one suits your comfort needs at work without compromising on style.

(Image courtesy: LIVA fabrics)

5. The Oversized Shirt

An oversized shirt is one of the modern styles for women, where she can look effortlessly stylish at work. It is a great combination when paired with high-waisted trousers or tucked into a pencil skirt for a chic, relaxed vibe. Layer it under a tailored blazer for the perfect balance of structure and ease. The right shirt can make your office look better without losing comfort or professionalism. These five shirt styles are great for women who want to keep up with the latest fashion trends and yet remain office-appropriate. Be it a classic white button-down, printed shirt, or comfort casual by LIVA Fabrics, you'll surely catch eyes and create an impression in the workplace