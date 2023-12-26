Shloka Reddy’s Dance Triumph

Shloka Reddy, a third-generation classical dancer, is following in the footsteps of her mother and guru, Deepika Reddy, and her grandmother, Radhika Reddy. She embarked on her dance journey at the tender age of six, securing the CCRT scholarship and possessing an innate sense of laya, enabling her to quickly grasp and remember intricate sequences of steps and jathis. This innate ability has propelled her thriving career in the field of dance.

Throughout the program titled “Natyaradhana,” meaning worship to dance, Shloka’s proficiency in expressing a myriad of emotions through spontaneous and natural abhinaya easily connected with the audience. She has graced prestigious venues across the country and abroad as part of the Deepanjali ensemble. Shloka actively contributes to her guru’s institute, guiding and nurturing students while willingly taking a step back to provide them with opportunities to grow.

The live orchestra, led by DSV Sastry on vocals and Deepika Reddy herself on nattuvangam, along with other musicians providing excellent support, added to the splendour of the performance. The packed audience at Ravindra Bharathi, adorned with aesthetic decor, enhanced the weekend evening experience, leaving the spectators enthralled.

Shloka exhibited grace, agility, maturity, and confidence, commanding the stage with finesse. Commencing with “Shri Vighnarajam Bhaje,” she portrayed the graceful elephantine movements of Lord Ganesha, capturing the essence of the god’s picturization. The highlight of the show was “Madhuram Madhuram” in ragamalika, where her adroit portrayal of Lord Krishna’s mischievous and heroic deeds, coupled with agile dance steps on the rim of a brass plate, stood out.

The performance also featured a high-energy portrayal of the dexterous sword fight of Queen Rudramma Devi, showcasing Shloka’s internalised abhinaya in full display. The concluding thillana, composed by the legendary Balamuralikrishna in sprightly kadana koothuhalam, was a joy to watch, displaying Shloka’s confidence in essaying complex steps.

A touching moment occurred with the presentation of a video clip featuring three generations of dancers, including Shloka’s grandmother performing at the inauguration of Ravindra Bharathi and her mother’s Rangapravesham in 1976. The honoured guests shared their opinions, with Union Minister of Culture Sri. Kishan Reddy praising Shloka’s brilliant portrayal of Rudramma. Renowned diva Alarmel Valli commended the perfectly orchestrated event and praised Shloka as a gifted artist in her natural element on stage.

Pullela Gopichand acknowledged Shloka’s endurance, core strength, stability, and flexibility. Actor Ram Pothineni expressed awe at Shloka’s graceful dance, recalling his long association with her, while actress Krithi Shetty, also Deepika’s student, showered praise on her. The entire performance left a lasting impression on the Hyderabad audience, evident in their hearty applause.

The choreography of the well-chosen diverse items was masterfully executed by Deepika Reddy, showcasing her meticulous demonstration of expertise in creative

abilities.