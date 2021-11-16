Significance Of National Press Day

Every year on November 16th, National Press Day is commemorated to recognize and respect the Press Council of India, a statutory and quasi-judicial body. The day commemorates India's presence of a free and responsible press. The fourth pillar of democracy is termed the media. Journalists are believed to be a mirror of society, revealing the truth even in the face of adversity. This day commemorates the press's independence and societal responsibility. On this day, the Press Council of India was established.



The First Press Commission, established in 1956, envisioned a commission to safeguard journalistic ethics and press freedom in India. It resulted in the establishment of a Press Council ten years later. To maintain credibility, the Press Council of India monitors all journalistic operations. The Press Council of India plays a vital part in the country's democratic health. It also assures that the Indian press is unaffected by overseas events. On November 16, 1966, the Press Council of India was established to oversee the quality of reporting in the Indian press.

The Press Council of India serves as a moral compass, maintaining that Indian journalists are not influenced by outside forces. Following that, on July 4, 1966, India established the Press Council, which began operations on November 16, 1966. Every year on November 16th, since that time, National Press Day has been observed.