Significance Of Nelson Mandela International Day

The 18th of July is recognised as Nelson Mandela International Day to honour his role in negotiating the end of apartheid. In 1918, the first democratically elected black president of South Africa was born in Transkei, South Africa.

In November 2009, the United Nations declared July 18 to be Nelson Mandela International Day. The first celebration took place on July 18, 2010.

In 2015, the UN General Assembly went a step further and broadened the scope of Nelson Mandela International Day. It shifted the focus of the day to include concerns involving prisons and prisoners.

In addition, the international organisation even came up with the "Nelson Mandela Rules," which set standards for how inmates should be treated. Because Mandela served 27 years in prison for his anti-apartheid activism, these guidelines bear his name.

Mandela, a human rights attorney widely referred to as Madiba around the world, devoted his life to empowering people. Additionally, he advocated for the universality of all human rights.

Meanwhile, Nelson Mandela presided over South Africa as its first black president from 1994 to 1999, acting as a global peacemaker. In 1993, he was honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize. Mandela, also referred to as the "Gandhi of South Africa," had a close relationship with India. He adhered fervently to Gandhi's principles.

In fact, India awarded him the Bharat Ratna, its highest civilian honour, when he was released from prison. He was also given the International Gandhi Peace Prize by the Indian government in 2001 for his efforts to promote peace.