Significance Of Soil Day

Every year on December 5, World Soil Day is commemorated to promote sustainable soil resource management and to increase public understanding of the importance of good soil. Therefore, this is the day that we want people to learn about sustainable soil management and the importance of doing so.



Soil nutrient loss is one of the major soil degradation mechanisms that endangers nutrition. One of the most significant worldwide concerns for sustainability and food security is widely acknowledged to exist. It has another level of importance as all life on Earth is based in soil, a mixture of diverse minerals, organic materials, and living organisms. Furthermore, soil nutrient loss, a serious process of soil deterioration that jeopardises nutrition, is acknowledged as one of the most important issues for global food security and sustainability.

In 2002, the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) proposed creating a global day to honor soil. The Food and Agricultural Organization of the United States (FAO) participated in officially establishing World Soil Day under the leadership of the Kingdom of Thailand within the scope of the Global Soil Partnership.

The day was adopted by the FAO Conference in June 2013, and the 68th United Nations General Assembly officially recognised it. The first World Soil Day was established by the UNGA on December 5, 2014, which was in December.