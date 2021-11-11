Practice self-love and self-appreciation, treat yourself to a shopping spree or vacation and go on a "date" with your unattached friends on Singles Day. A lot of people get sad about being single.

They think it is a negative thing, but we don't agree! Being single means that you can focus on yourself. Plus, they often say that you need to learn to love yourself before you can love anyone else, right? Being single enables you to focus on number one.

This is something that we should celebrate, not look down on, and that's exactly what the people of China do! This day has been created so that people can show their pride in being single, and it is a day that is now celebrated in many places across the world. Singles Day is a Chinese holiday that originated from Nanjing University to be a celebration for single people during the 1990's.

The date corresponds with four "ones", representing four singles. It was originally called Bachelor's Day due to how four male college students decided on this day to celebrate the idea of being single. This idea spread to different universities and eventually into mainstream culture, evolving over time as something men and women can enjoy. The holiday serves as a time when people can meet up and socialize at parties, and has also become one of the most popular shopping days in China.

