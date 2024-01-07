Sizzling fritters, chilling winters and a joyful reunion of friends

It was a long-awaited gathering for a dozen of my very close friends, all post-fifty beauties, each dealing smartly with different issues of their lives with positivity. We had been postponing this occasion of getting together and relaxing for nearly a year due to our busy schedules and the humid, pitiless, annoying summers. My friend invited all of our lively gang to her cozy home at Sarvodaya Enclave for the “B in B with B” party. Oh! yeah, it’s a shortcut for “Be in Brunch with Bajji” party. We were badly missing the hearty, warm hugs and the gapshap of the winter afternoons.

As planned, we all reached her beautiful house nestled in the dense green peaceful area of the bustling national capital. We were on the dot by 1 PM. We were proud we could make it on time despite our residences located at different corners of the city. We were eager to embrace each other and, of course, hungry for the bajji brunch. The very thought of the mouth-watering, yummy, crunchy golden-brown fritters, and the strong ginger Chai on the menu list brought more life, expelled lethargy that usually clouds our minds and bodies on Sundays during these cold months. With some shakeup and makeup, we all got ourselves dressed up to our best in woollens and landed at Laxmipriya’s place. After the warm hugs, we all settled comfortably on thick Kashmiri carpets laid in her huge balcony and a small “angeti” (clay fireplace) for bonfire in the center on a cemented platform which created a rustic vibe. Lots of bolsters and pillows to lean on, ghazals of Jagjit Singh playing in the background on the caravan made the atmosphere mystical. The sun’s rays peeped through the branches, and the rustling leaves increased the feel-good factor. The sounds of chirping birds brought freshness to the winter noon. It’s such a blessing to enjoy nature; we felt.

The vibrant discussion on “B in B with B” started, and we were waiting rather starving to have our ever-favourite savouries. It’s a break from bland foods, a break from less salt, less sugar vaala khana; it’s going to be binge eating, a cheating day. Deep-fried foods, after a long time.

“Zindagi na milega dobara”, “Khao jitni khani hai aur masti maaro”, (life won’t come again, have how much ever you can and relish) announcing this, appeared the host with a huge tray of hot steaming bajjis.

Name the bajji, and it was there. Deeply fried till golden brown, crisp and crunchy. The spinach mixed with spices in moong dal batter, pakodas made of eggplant, onion, paneer, cauliflower, potato, plantain, spring onions that were dipped in a mix of chickpea flour batter, carom seeds, and ginger-garlic paste. The King of pakodas, the Mirchi pakoda stuffed with the chatpata tamarind pulp with groundnut, sesame seeds, and garam masala, garnished with a squeeze of lemon, finely chopped onions, cilantro made their way in another huge bowl...wow, what a delightful sight! Such delicious succulent big green chillies transformed into tangy-tangy enticing bajjis; they are the all-time favourites of we Hyderabadis. Be it in Delhi or Dublin, they are eaten with all oohs and aahs, for they make our taste buds dance. A pinch of black salt for topping enhanced the magic. They are lifted from deep hot oils directly from kadhai, their flavours slowly and steadily wafting in the air. They are so addictive.

The bajji brunch was served sizzlingly hot, one after the other; they all tasted so divine, so heavenly. The dips of Sont (dry ginger) chutney, sweet and sour with jaggery, salt, and tamarind mix, the yogurt coriander green chutney dip gave the extra punch. What else can we ask God; we had a super great time! Our olfactory senses got triggered when we inhaled the mesmerizing aroma that emanated from the kitchen, the wonderful khusboo of the ginger chai with basil leaves and black pepper served in huge clay mugs. How romantic! How irresistible! Pakodas go well with chai!

The tambola game along with garam garam “chai pe charcha” on Telangana polls, winter weddings, Israel war, beauty tips, cinema, and whatnot...four hours flew in no time. It’s time to say goodbye and thank our dear friend for her efforts, her hospitality, and time to part, unwillingly though. We all started by 5 pm to our nests, into our own worlds, before it became colder and darker. In the hope to meet very soon once again in the beautiful winter time.