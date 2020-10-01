So many reasons to eat more veggies

Hyderabad: Contrary to the age-old belief that non-vegetarian food is best for strength, lately, more and more people are turning vegetarian to stay fit. According to the health experts, there are many reasons including healthy diet, religious convictions, concerns about animal welfare, use of antibiotics and hormones in livestock, for people adopting a vegetarian lifestyle.



Now-a-days, plant-based eating is being recognised as not only nutritionally beneficial but also, to reduce the risk of many chronic illnesses.

Regarding the health benefits of being vegetarian, Dr Kiranmayi Addu, chief clinical dietitian, Apollo Cradle Hospital, says, "Compared to meat-eaters, vegetarians tend to consume less saturated fat and cholesterol and more vitamin C and E, dietary fibre, folic acid, potassium, magnesium, and phytochemicals (plant chemicals), such as carotenoids and flavonoids. A vegetarian diet consists of a high proportion of fresh, healthful, plant-based foods, which provide antioxidants and fibre. A meat-free diet also makes a person more active and energetic. Many studies have proved that a veg diet can offer a range of health benefits and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and cancer." "For the past eight years, I have adopted a vegetarian lifestyle to stay healthy and fit. Since then, my chronic wheezing has stopped and I feel more energetic," said Kandhar, 58, a resident of Jeedimetla.

"Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation, the health practitioners are advising people to adopt a healthy and nutritive lifestyle. A diet containing meat is generally higher in fat whereas, a vegetarian diet is low in fats and nutrient dense," said Chamundeswari Chauhan, 55. a resident of Alwal.

"Being a high blood pressure patient, my cholesterol level used to be very high. Later this year, as advised by the doctor I turned vegetarian and now my cholesterol level is normal and I feel more energetic," said Padmaja, 52, a resident of Kukatpally.

Benefits of veg diet

· Lowers risk of major heart diseases and cancers



· Boosts metabolism and helps in weight loss

· Veg diet is laced with fibre, antioxidants, vitamins and essential minerals

· Avoiding meat is cuts down fat levels

· Cholesterol levels stay normal with veg diet

· No ethical issues in veg diet

All the key nutrients a person needs for health and strength are available in dark green vegetables, red and orange vegetables, legumes, starchy and other vegetables, whole and refined grains, dairy products, protein foods such as eggs, legumes, soy products, nuts and seeds

