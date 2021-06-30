Social Media Day

Social media seems to be everywhere these days. Though the days of social media pioneer Myspace are now long gone, we're constantly hearing about trending topics on Twitter, laughing at social media fails and many people are obsessive about keeping up with their Facebook news feed. Even if Facebook and Twitter aren't for you, there's still blogging, Vine, Snapchat, and even LinkedIn, among many others.

Even businesses have recognized the value of social media for connecting with customers and selling their product, as well as quickly updating users about problems affecting their service.



Social media has become a major factor in the world. For many of us, it is how we keep up with what our friends are up to, even if they're on the other side of the planet. It has also played a big part in world events. Twitter was used to organise protests and report on events during the Arab Spring, for example. On a shallower note, Twitter is a great way to keep up with what your favourite celebrities are up to as long as they don't just use it to Instagram pictures of their lunch!

If we're honest, most of us use social media for less than upright purposes ourselves.

We use it to show off our holidays and what adventures we have planned for the weekend. Almost everyone presents an idealised version of themselves on social media, whether by detagging unflattering photos or implying their life is more exciting and glamorous than it really is. Never compare yourself negatively to your friends on social media as you're only seeing what they want you to see!